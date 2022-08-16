Arkose Labs Ranks in Top 500 of Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year, Achieving Three-year Revenue Growth Rate of 1,479.57%

Delivering strong performance, extraordinary customer service, and measurable results for biggest businesses in the world continues to spur company's growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs, the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, announced today that it made the Inc. 5000 2022 list for a second consecutive year with a revenue growth rate of 1,479.57 percent. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America and represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, UnderArmour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Growth of the company reflects the efficacy of our technology." - Kevin Gosschalk , Founder and CEO, Arkose Labs

"I'm extremely proud of the growth that we've achieved over the past few years, because it's a reflection of the efficacy of our technology and our dedication to ongoing advancements and innovation of our product suite," said Arkose Labs founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk. "CISOs at the biggest companies in the world continue to tell us that the reason they reach out, select, and deploy our solutions is because malicious bot attacks and human click farm threats are only getting more sophisticated, complicated, and pervasive."

Inc. ranked companies according to percentage growth when comparing 2018 to 2021. For the second year in a row, Arkose Labs has landed in the top 500 of the prestigious list, at number 412 in the U.S. Of California companies on the list, Arkose Labs came in at 62, and of San Francisco companies, it ranked as the twelfth fastest-growing company in the area.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but also have demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, of which Arkose Labs is one, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc."Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation,hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"Every day I'm meeting with and listening to our customers and prospective customers," said Arkose Labs Chief Revenue Officer Richard Dufty. "And the conversations never fail to impress upon me and my team how fortunate we are to collaborate with the brightest minds diligently striving to protect their companies and users from bots and fraudsters. It's a true partnership out in the wild west of the ethersphere to overcome bad actors so that consumers can operate online easily, confidently and without fear."

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.magazine's September issue.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. The company offers the world's first and only $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

