Zenvia Reports Q2 2022 Results

Strong top-line increase from organic growth and M&A integration

Net Revenues up 50% YoY with Adjusted Gross Margin expanding 500bps to 38% in Q2

Numbers are within the full-year guidance range

New reporting breakdown by SaaS and CPaaS to increase transparency and simplify understanding

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America, empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end customers along their life cycle, today reported its second quarter of 2022 operational and financial metrics.

Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said: "A couple of weeks ago, we held an Investor Day on Nasdaq where we shared our long-term strategy and how we envision the future of Customer Experience (CX). We believe that since the rise of civilization and modern society, we've been building organizations based on processes designed for scale and efficiency. This was a great achievement of the industrial revolution. The world is in process of transformation, and value creation has shifted from production efficiency to customer efficiency. Humans are not designed to interact with bureaucratic organizations. We are designed to interact with other human beings. Ultimately, people should be able to talk to companies as if they were also humans. That's why Zenvia is shaping a new world of experiences."

Shay Chor, CFO & IRO of ZENVIA, said: "Starting Q2 2022, and similar to the approach of our Investor Day, we will break down revenues, gross profit and margin by SaaS and CPaaS, our two main business lines. This breakdown will allow for a deeper glimpse into our business and is more aligned with how we understand and manage our company, especially following the organizational restructuring announced last June. It also demonstrates that we are effectively a SaaS company as over half of our gross margin already comes from the software business. As we finished up the first half of 2022, Zenvia is smarter and more robust than ever. Our top-line and gross margin results attest that we are on the right path to creating value. Our client base grew 37%, bringing revenues up 50%, while our adjusted gross profit rose 73% and the gross margin jumped 500bps. We just started cross-selling our solutions and tools to a growing client base. R&D expenses also grew to represent about 12% of revenues. We expect these expenses to remain at this level for the next couple of years, following the launch of new products that will significantly leverage our growth and market positioning. And, despite the current uncertain environment and the challenges involving tech companies, we are reaffirming our guidance for the year."

Key Financial Metrics Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YoY H1 2022 H1 2021 YoY Total Customers 14,740 10,773 36.8 % 14,740 10,773 36.8 % Net Revenues (BRL MM) 203.9 135.7 50.3 % 401.5 258.3 55.4 % Adjusted Gross Profit (BRL MM) 77.0 44.6 72.6 % 143.8 78.0 84.3 % Adjusted Gross Margin 37.8 % 32.9 % 5.0p.p. 35.8 % 30.2 % 5.6p.p.

Key operating highlights

We unified our portfolio: Zenvia Attraction, Zenvia Conversion, Zenvia Service and Zenvia Success , unified on our Quantum platform to break down all CX barriers and unlock the true potential for end customers

We closed the Movidesk acquisition on May 2 nd , 2022, adding 2,500 customers, with an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of BRL 46 million . We expect to fully integrate Movidesk in a twelve-month period ending May 2023 .

Integration of D1 and SenseData is moving as expected, with cross-selling solutions being already delivered to some of our customers. We expect to fully integrate these businesses by the end of 2022.

Last June, we announced a tactical reorganization of our business structure, with fully-dedicated teams to focus on strengthening its three existing business lines - SaaS, CPaaS, and Consulting – thus allowing for more autonomy when it comes to revenue generation activities.

Our Business Lines

To better reflect the current stage of our business and align with the recent reorganization of our corporate structure, starting this quarter we will report a revenue breakdown by SaaS and CPaaS, instead of SMS and Beyond SMS. We believe this change will allow all stakeholders to better understand our business and growth levers.

According to IDC, the total addressable market (TAM) in Latin America for SaaS will be $5.4 billion in 2026, growing from $3.2 billion in 2021, while the CPaaS will grow from $0.9 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion in 2026. Both markets will sum up to $9.0 billion in 2026, from $4.0 billion in 2021.

SaaS Business

The SaaS business line carries higher gross margins and is the business from where most of our growth will come in the future. During the IPO, we practically only had Zenvia Conversion and communication channels as part of our offering. Twelve months later, Zenvia is talking directly with the marketing and sales departments, acting along the entire customer experience journey. More than half of our margin already comes from our solutions, when nearly three years ago this percentage was zero.

SaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics Q2 2022 H1 2022 Total Customers 6,593 6,593 Net Revenues (BRL MM) 64.5 116.4 Adjusted Gross Margin 68.5 % 66.5 % Net Revenue Expansion (NRE) 120 % 120 %

According to IDC, Zenvia was already among Latin America's top 10 SaaS players by the end of 2021, with 2.2% of market share. This means we have already changed the customer experience of over 40 million people in LatAm with our SaaS solutions, compared to a total population of 925 million in the region, which means that we can still change the experience of 95% of them.

The Latin American SaaS market is expected to reach US$5.4 billion in value by 2026, with a market size of $2.2 billion, and a CAGR of 12.0% and 19.3%, respectively. Our SaaS revenues have been growing faster than the market as we gain market share. Our products are designed to solve the pains of LatAm businesses, from price point to suitability, giving us a competitive advantage. Our offering competes with global suites that are not tropicalized for local needs and are usually charged in US dollars. Furthermore, our offering off-the shelf promotes an easy adoption and a short sales cycle.

Our SaaS Portfolio

Since our IPO a year ago, Zenvia has evolved its product portfolio organically and through acquisitions. Our platform now provides four SaaS solutions designed for each phase of customers' journey, starting with the first interaction with the brand and all the way to a continuous relationship with the company.

Solution Former Focus Zenvia Attraction Zenvia Campaign Active end-customer acquisition campaigns Zenvia Conversion Sirena Converting leads into sales using multiple communication channels Zenvia Service Movidesk Enabling companies to provide amazing customer service with structured support across multiple channels Zenvia Success Sensedata Enabling companies to continuously engage customers based on their individual context, promoting healthy and long-lasting relationships, transforming data into insights

Our SaaS solutions can be used alone or combined, allowing companies to start a program in a really simple way in a matter of minutes, or they can go all the way to a fully integrated, automated, and intelligent customer journey. We also provide CX Tools that can be used to integrate and automate the customer experiences in various ways. Our main tools are APIs, Bots, Natural-language understanding (NLU) and Docs. The Quantum platform connects all our solutions and tools with the client's systems and processes. Companies can access our platform and start choosing from any solution or tool. As they go deeper into adopting multiple parts of the platform, we can break down all CX barriers and unlock the true potential for end customers.

CPaaS Business

CPaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics Q2 2022 H1 2022 Total Customers 8,647 8,647 Net Revenues (BRL MM) 139.4 285.1 Adjusted Gross Margin 22.9 % 22.9 %

The population in Latin America is highly connected and a heavy user of social media and social networks. This leads companies to centralize the communication with end customers through these digital channels, mainly WhatsApp and Instagram, which are the most popular and widely used. Even though SMS is still currently responsible for most of the CPaaS volume in the region, WhatsApp and Instagram are growing at a much faster pace.

To reach the population through multiple channels, companies need to

Use communications application programming interfaces (APIs), to enhance customer engagement, notifications, service management, marketing automation and business intelligence applications Apply real-time communications solutions that are easy to create and scalable. Simplify the process of embedding programmable voice and messaging applications, creating cost-effective and agile enterprise cloud applications

According to IDC, Zenvia was the top CPaaS player in Latin America by the end of 2021, with 13% of market share. The CPaaS Latin American market is expected to multiply by roughly 3x, reaching $3.1 billion in size and $3.5 billion in TAM by 2026. It means that although the addressable market is expected to continue growing at an accelerated pace, white space is limited. We expect to maintain our leadership position.

Financial Results

Consolidated Revenue

Consolidated Revenue in Q2 2022 totaled BRL 203.9 million, up 50.3% YoY, reflecting solid organic growth and M&A gains.

During H1 2022, consolidated revenues amounted to R$401.5 million, up 55.4% YoY, and an organic growth rate of 28.2%. This reflects a higher number of active customers (+37% YoY) and strong growth of our SaaS business. The H1 2022 results fully consolidate D1 and SenseData acquisitions and consider only two months of Movidesk, which jointly contributed with BRL 70.4 million to our consolidated net revenues.

Profitability

Adjusted Gross Profit increased 72.7% in the quarter to BRL 77.0 million, reflecting the strong revenue growth and improved mix, while Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 500bps to 37.8%. Sequentially, Adjusted Gross Margin was up 400bps due to the better mix of SaaS services and the two-month contribution of Movidesk's acquisition.

For H1 2022, Adjusted Gross Profit rose 84.3% to BRL 143.8 million, while Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 570bps to 35.8%.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in the first six months of the year was negative BRL 22.7 million, including higher R&D expenses and the earn-out expenses related to the acquisitions of SenseData and Sirena. Excluding these expenses, our Normalized EBITDA in H1 2022 was negative BRL 9.0 million.

Reiterating Guidance





FY 2022

Guidance

Revenue (millions)(1)

BRL $875 - $925



Y/Y Growth

43% - 51%



Organic Y/Y Growth(2)



32% - 34%



CPaaS Revenue



BRL $600 - $620



SaaS Revenue



BRL $275 - $305



Adjusted Gross Margin

35.0% - 36.0%



Y/Y Expansion

2.7p.p. - 3.7p.p.



CPaaS Adj Gross Profit

~22%



SaaS Adj Gross Profit

~65%



















Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast on August 16, 2022, at 10:00 am EDT to discuss its operational and financial metrics. To access the webcast presentation, click here .

Additional information regarding Zenvia can be found at https://investors.zenvia.com .

Click here to see our full Investor Day Video Presentation or go to our investor relations website, in the events section, at the following link: https://investors.zenvia.com/news-events/company-events/

Contacts

Investor Relations Caio Figueiredo Fernando Schneider ir@zenvia.com Media Relations – Grayling Lucia Domville – (646) 824-2856 – lucia.domville@grayling.com Fabiane Goldstein – (954) 625-4793 – fabiane.goldstein@grayling.com

About ZENVIA

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for customer communications through its unified end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer communications from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX communications platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq under the ticker ZENV.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary second quarter operating results set forth above are based solely on currently available information, which is subject to change. These preliminary operating results constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Zenvia's control. Zenvia's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: our ability to innovate and respond to technological advances, changing market needs and customer demands, our ability to successfully acquire new businesses as customers, acquire customers in new industry verticals and appropriately manage international expansion, substantial and increasing competition in our market, compliance with applicable regulatory and legislative developments and regulations, the dependence of our business on our relationship with certain service providers, among other factors.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



Q2 2022 H1 2022

2022 2021 Variation 2022 2021 Variation

(non-audited) (non-audited) (non-audited) (non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) ( %) (in thousands of R$) ( %) Revenue 203,897 135,652 50.3 % 401,478 258,345 55.4 % Cost of services -137,849 -94,186 46.4 % -276,006 -186,586 47.9 % Gross profit 66,048 41,466 59.3 % 125,472 71,759 74.9 % Selling and marketing expenses -30,771 -22,822 34.8 % -56,190 -38,200 47.1 % Administrative expenses -39,607 -14,467 173.8 % -74,340 -47,189 57.5 % Research and development expenses -15,883 -6,000 164.7 % -29,193 -11,009 165.2 % Allowance for credit losses -1,957 -1,656 18.2 % -3,997 -3,246 23.1 % Other income and expenses, net -11,826 -289 n.m. -19,984 -181 n.m. Operating profit -33,996 -3,768 802.2 % -58,232 -28,066 107.5 % Finance costs -17,860 -9,310 91.8 % -31,478 -26,969 16.7 % Finance income 9,650 15,739 -38.7 % 21,550 18,665 15.5 % Net finance costs -8,210 6,429 -227.7 % -9,928 -8,304 19.6 % Loss before income tax and social contribution -42,206 2,661 n.m. -68,160 -36,370 87.4 % Deferred income tax and social contribution 10,936 -969 -1228.6 % 15,885 9,657 64.5 % Current income tax and social contribution -703 -562 25.1 % -723 -632 14.4 % Loss for the period -31,973 1,130 n.m. -52,998 -27,345 93.8 %



Q2 H1 2022 (non-audited) 2021 (non-audited) 2022 (non-audited) 2021 (non-audited) (in thousands of R$) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 29,843 18,225 13,422 -25,539 Net cash used in investing activities -311,519 -22,763 -319,423 -27,414 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 959 -15,742 -135,207 68,031 Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 9,279 937 -20,864 1,412 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents -271,438 -19,343 -462,072 16,490

(in thousands of R$) June 30, 2021 (non-audited) December 31, 2021 (audited) June 30, 2022 (non-audited) Assets





Current assets 216,850 766,059 309,142 Cash and cash equivalents 76,469 582,231 120,159 Trade and other receivables 99,798 142,407 150,792 Tax assets 8,602 15,936 25,840 Derivative and Financial instruments - 74 - Prepayments 8,774 20,918 4,645 Other assets 2,207 4,493 7,706 Advances to Acquisitions 21,000 - -







Non-current assets 287,172 1,077,790 1,581,499 Tax assets 138 112 170 Prepayments 2,224 2,271 3,097 Interest earning bank deposits - 7,005 7,509 Property, plant and equipment 11,621 15,732 21,733 Intangible assets and goodwill 273,189 1,050,357 1,532,490 Deferred Tax Assets - 2,276 16,415 Other Assets - 37 85







Total assets 504,022 1,843,849 1,890,641

(in thousands of R$) June 30, 2021 (non-audited) December 31, 2021 (audited) June 30, 2022 (non-audited) Liabilities





Current liabilities 242,527 429,883 418,165 Loans and borrowings 43,521 64,415 68,906 Trade and other payables 102,945 144,424 182,319 Liabilities from acquisitions 68,281 176,069 100,791 Tax liabilities 8,972 15,736 15,307 Employee benefits 16,863 21,926 34,426 Lease liabilities 1,118 2,220 2,203 Deferred revenue - 4,582 13,756 Taxes to be paid in installments - 511 457 Derivative and Financial Instruments 827 - -







Non-current liabilities 171,466 210,764 325,675 Liabilities from acquisitions 27,917 60,220 191,199 Trade and other payables 1,990 936 715 Loans and borrowings 125,706 143,723 129,132 Lease liabilities 1,125 2,038 3,662 Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks 1,590 1,369 419 Deferred tax liabilities 13,138 1,756 - Taxes to be paid in installments - 722 548







Equity 90,029 1,203,202 1,146,801 Capital 6 957,523 957,524 Reserves 87,760 226,599 258,149 Translation reserve 520 34,638 - Accumulated losses 1,743 (15,558) (68,540) Non-controlling interests - - (331) Total equity and liabilities 504,022 1,843,849 1,890,641



Q2 H1

2022 (non-audited) 2021 (non-audited) 2022 (non-audited) 2021 (non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) Gross profit 66,048 41,466 125,472 71,759 (+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations 10,969 3,142 18,377 6,284 Non-GAAP Gross Profit 77,017 44,608 143,849 78,043 Revenue 203,897 135,652 401,478 258,345 Gross margin 32.4 % 30.6 % 31.3 % 27.8 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 37.8 % 32.9 % 35.8 % 30.2 %



Q2 H1

2022 (non-audited) 2021 (non-audited) 2022 (non-audited) 2021 (non-audited)

(in thousands of R$) EBITDA -22,660 4,540 -24,743 -11,766 (+) Expenses related to IPO grants 1,394 -5,044 2,035 1,951 Adjusted EBITDA -21,266 -504 -22,708 -9,815



Interest

(% p.a.)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 (in thousands of R$) Working capital From CDI +2.40%

to CDI + 5.46%

and Fixed

Between 8.60%

and 12.95% 153,038 163,138 169,227 Debentures 18.16 % 45,000 45,000 — Total

198,038 208,138 169,227

View original content:

SOURCE Zenvia