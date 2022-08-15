More Than Fast: Jackery Set to Unveil New Flagship Product at IFA 2022

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading solar power technology solution provider, Jackery, has released plans to unveil a new flagship product at IFA 2022 in August in Berlin. Under the banner of 'JACKERY SOLAR WAY. MORE THAN FAST', Jackery emboldens campers to go further outdoors without compromise, supporting a range of power needs from generators to chargers and cooking equipment. The incoming Solar Generator 1000 Pro is a testament to the brand's commitment to technical innovation and design and will serve as a flagship product moving forward.

Jackery will be celebrating the launch of its new flagship product from 15:00 - 16:00 on August 31st at Hall 3.2 Booth 111. For other IFA participants, the Jackery exhibition booth will be available to explore the possibilities of a life more outdoors with products from across the entire range between September 2 - 6. As one of the world's most significant technology marketplaces, the IFA is a meeting place for key retailers, buyers, and experts from the industry and the media. For Jackery, the event will be an opportunity to further develop the brand as being global industry leaders and connect with potential partners.

The Jackery Solar Generator is a solar solution that combines a portable Explorer Powerstation with SolarSaga solar panels. The all-new Solar Generator 1000 Pro from Jackery features a range of upgrades from the very popular Jackery Solar Generator 1000. The Pro edition enables users to enjoy endless green power wherever they go by offering the fastest-yet solar and wall recharging. More details about the product, including charging rate, size, and extra functionality, are set to be released with the official unveiling on August 31st.

Providing a complete power generation, storage, and output system, the Jackery range features durable high conversion-efficiency solar panels and a number of different portable power stations. As well as the Solar Generator 1000, Jackery also offers hefty 200W solar panels, suitable for off-road camping, fishing, or hunting but also small enough to fit neatly in the trunk of a car. At the top of the range, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro package, which was launched in New York in May 2022, is capable of powering a majority of appliances and tools for outdoor activities and home emergency use - pellet smokers, mini coolers, bikes, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more.

Initially designed and manufactured by renewable energy enthusiasts, Jackery has firmly established itself as a pioneering brand in the solar generation industry. Since 2012, Jackery has recorded top sales across a number of major e-commerce platforms, including Best Sellers on Amazon, and Amazon's Choice, and recognition by over 100 authorized media and organizations worldwide. The brand has sold more than 2 million units worldwide and boasts a global footprint spanning from the U.S. to Europe, Japan and China Since 2018.

To find more info regarding IFA 2022, please visit Jackery.com.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 100 authorized media and organizations worldwide. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally and a footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan and China.

As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020.

To date, Jackery has received 21 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award. The New York Times, CNET, Digital Trends, Forbes, Tom's Guide, and other publications have ranked it among the best solar generators on the market.

