The Highly Anticipated Nick Jr. Friends Event Returns To Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana

Debuts at Riviera Maya With up to 43% In Savings, up to $400 in Resort Credits and New Character Appearances At Both Locations

MIAMI, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nick Jr. Friends Event, the highly anticipated annual fall event uniquely crafted for preschoolers, is returning to Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana and launching for the first time at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya with exclusive discounts, dedicated programming, and special Nickelodeon character appearances at both locations. This top preschooler event gives guests the opportunity to meet some of their favorite Nick Jr. friends including Chase, Marshall and Skye from PAW Patrol, Blue from Blue's Clues & You!, Dora the Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, and for the first time ever, Santiago of the Seas. Having made its mark as a top event in the Caribbean for families with little ones over the last four years, this popular seasonal programming is back with brand new experiences and savings. Families looking for endless summers can level up their autumn vacation and take advantage of major savings with up to 43% off starting at $203 per person per night + up to $400 in Resort Credits when they book now through October 30 and travel September 8 through October 31, 2022.

(PRNewswire)

While both resort locations will offer unforgettable experiences that are true to the heart of the Nickelodeon brand, each destination will welcome unique experiences that set the stage for an unmatched Nick Jr. Friends Event. Little guests staying at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hang out with Santiago from Santiago of the Seas, who is making a debut appearance just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, while those staying at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya will get the chance to play with Chase and Skye from PAW Patrol and Shimmer & Shine from Shimmer and Shine.

"We are beyond excited to bring back our Nick Jr. Friends Event to our resorts this fall after continued overwhelming success," said Daniel Lozano, Vice President of Operations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "Families can expect signature experiences coupled with new playful surprises that will make this year's event bigger and better than ever."

Families can enjoy a 5-star luxury all-inclusive vacation with gourmet dining, thrilling adventure at the Aqua Nick water parks, expansive accommodations, and all kinds of exclusive, limited edition events and experiences taking place throughout the week — from exciting character meet and greets to interactive activities including searching for clues left behind by Blue, making Dora's backpack and creating their own adventure map, dancing the Pup Pup Boogie with PAW Patrol, making their own Blue & Magenta ears, themed menus with fun mocktails and sweets, dance parties and much more. Little ones can even get inspired to help their friends, families and communities with Paw Patrol's "Calling All Heroes" program as they receive a Big Hero Book of hero tips when participating in the activities onsite.

With two locations, one in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, the 5-star family experiential resorts are designed to ignite the spark of play for guests of all ages with signature seasonal events throughout the year including the Nick Jr. Friends Event this fall. Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts offer spacious and themed family suites, Nickelodeon™ Place, Aqua Nick themed water park, Club Nick for kids, and the renowned Gourmet Inclusive® Experience by Karisma.

For information about the Nick Jr. Friends Event or to book, visit www.karismahotels.com/nickelodeon-hotels-resorts .

Hi-res Images are available here.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts



Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; and Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award'' and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

About Nickelodeon International



Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing, and feature films. Nickelodeon is one of the most globally recognized and widely distributed multimedia entertainment brands for kids and family, available in more than 400 million households across 170+ countries and territories via more than 100+ locally programmed channels and branded blocks. Outside of the United States, Nickelodeon is part of Paramount Networks International, a division of Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA). For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters, and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc.

Media Contacts

Alliance Connection

pr@allianceconnection.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts