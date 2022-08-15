Celebrate National Relaxation Day With Maggie Q's ActivatedYou Morning Complete

Relax and Unwind With ActivatedYou Morning Complete, A Powerful Adaptogen Blend to Help Relieve Feelings of Stress

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National Relaxation Day. Actor, health advocate, and animal rights activist Maggie Q's ActivatedYou ™ recommends you celebrate by taking time to unwind and focus on relaxing. This is a great opportunity to take a break from your busy day-to-day schedule and set aside some time for yourself. Suggested relaxation techniques include performing a few deep breathing exercises that can help ease stress and lower cortisol levels in just minutes. Another great way to improve relaxation is through meditation. Meditating allows your mind to focus on only your breath which rids the mind of any other stressors that may be disrupting you. Adding mindful practices like these to your routine can immensely support emotional wellbeing.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete comes in two flavors - Apple Cinnamon and new Citrus Medley (PRNewswire)

Supporting your body and mind's relaxation can also be done with ActivatedYou Morning Complete daily wellness drink. Crafted with adaptogens that help your body respond to fatigue and stress, while supporting overall well-being, this is the perfect drink to bring balance and relaxation to your body.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a potent dietary supplement blend that is designed to support your gut health and overall wellness with its custom-selected blend of essential nutrients. Containing eight unique wellness support blends in one serving, ActivatedYou Morning Complete can help regulate your digestive health and help manage stress levels for a happier, healthier life.†*

What Is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete comes in two flavors - Apple Cinnamon and new Citrus Medley — that are both made to be mixed in water or your favorite cold beverage. This dietary supplement can simply be added to your daily routine as a complete 'wellness in a glass,' thanks to its blend of powerful energizing ingredients that boost daily energy levels. ActivatedYou Morning Complete's eight wellness blends consist of hand-selected nutrients to help keep your spirit lifted, help your body protect itself against oxidative stress, and support healthy liver and cell functioning. Morning Complete also contains prebiotic and probiotic blends that work to help regulate the beneficial bacteria in your body, as well as replenish it for digestion support. Formulated with a busy life in mind, ActivatedYou Morning Complete contains the optimal blend of adaptogens, antioxidants, green superfoods, and probiotics to promote a better sense of wellbeing and relaxation while supporting your gut.†*

Suggested Use of ActivatedYou Morning Complete

The suggested use of ActivatedYou Morning Complete is to mix a scoop of the delicious easy-dissolve powder with any drink of your choice. Maggie Q and ActivatedYou suggest mixing with 8oz water or iced green tea.

Where to Buy ActivatedYou Morning Complete

ActivatedYou Morning Complete can be purchased on the ActivatedYou website for the cost of $79 with a 90-day money-back guarantee. ActivatedYou Morning Complete comes in an apple-cinnamon flavor as well as a new citrus flavor .

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and that's what inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . In her latest onscreen project, Maggie Q stars in the 2022 FOX comedy series, Pivoting. For more news, follow @maggieq.

About ActivatedYou™

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. The team at ActivatedYou believes that in order to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person – mind, body, and spirit. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme .

To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, and @ActivatedYou on Twitter.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

