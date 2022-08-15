Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the second quarter for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Accelerate Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

"In addition to a solid quarter, I am pleased to announce that we will be joining forces with Becton Dickinson to commercialize our products globally," commented Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "Our global commercial partnership with BD comes at a time when the hospital selling environment is improving, we are firing on all cylinders in R&D and are taking meaningful steps to improve our balance sheet. These are exciting times for our company."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Added 8 contracted instruments and brought 3 instruments live in the U.S. in the quarter.

Ended the second quarter with 316 U.S. clinically live and revenue-generating instruments, with another 78 U.S. contracted instruments in the process of being implemented and not yet revenue-generating.

Net sales were $3.9 million , compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of the prior year, or a 39% increase. Growth was driven by increases in both capital and recurring revenues.

Gross margin was 28% for the quarter, compared to 38% in the second quarter of the prior year. The decline in gross margins resulted from inflation to manufacturing costs and other factors.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs for the quarter were $11.5 million , compared to $12.9 million from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A costs for the quarter excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $8.3 million , compared to $7.7 million from the same quarter of the prior year. This decrease was driven by continued benefit from cost cutting efforts.

Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $7.6 million , compared to $5.7 million from the same quarter of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the quarter were $7.0 million , compared to $4.4 million from the quarter of the prior year. This increase was the result of investment in our next generation AST platform.

Net loss was $17.8 million in the second quarter, resulting in $0.23 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the second quarter was $13.8 million .

Net cash used in the quarter excluding financing was $13.6 million .

Signed an agreement in August 2022 to exchange $50 million of convertible debt due March 2023 for a term loan due in five years with no cash interest due during the term. After this transaction, approximately $56 million of the original $172 million convertible debt remains due.

Year-to-date 2022 Highlights

Net sales were $6.8 million year-to-date, compared to $5.3 million from the same period of the prior year, or a 28% increase. Growth was driven by increases in both capital and recurring revenues.

Gross margin was 28% year-to-date, compared to 37% from the same period of the prior year. The decline in gross margins resulted from ongoing pandemic-related impacts to manufacturing costs and other factors.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs year-to-date were $22.2 million , compared to $26.9 million from the same period of the prior year. SG&A costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $16.5 million year to date, compared to $15.8 million from the same period of the prior year. This small increase was the result of higher professional services fees paid in the first quarter, partially offset by a decrease in the second quarter driven by cost savings efforts.

Research and development (R&D) costs were $13.6 million year to date, compared to $12.6 million from the same period of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense were $12.7 million year to date, compared to $8.6 million from the same period of the prior year. This increase was the result of investment in our next generation AST platform.

Net loss was $32.0 million year to date, resulting in $0.44 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $25.0 million .

Net cash used excluding financing was $26.8 million

Ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $36.8 million .

Full financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 will be filed on Form 10-Q through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov.

Audio Webcast and Conference Call

To listen to the 2022 second quarter financial results, call by phone, +1.877.883.0383 and enter Elite Entry Number: 8181593. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10–15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 5773022 until September 6, 2022.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available until November 15, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which include SG&A, R&D, and Net income (loss) amounts excluding stock-based compensation expenses.

Our management and board of directors use expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, we believe that expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation provides useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors. Expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses, and net income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of SG&A expenses, R&D expenses and net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation to comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales, General and Administrative $ 11,493 $ 12,910 $ 22,167 $ 26,938 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of sales, general and administrative 3,204 5,188 5,646 11,180 Sales, general and administrative less non-cash equity-based compensation $ 8,289 $ 7,722 $ 16,521 $ 15,758







Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and Development $ 7,576 $ 5,733 $ 13,600 $ 12,629 Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of research and development 539 1,328 901 4,074 Research and development less non-cash equity-based compensation $ 7,037 $ 4,405 $ 12,699 $ 8,555











Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands) (in thousands)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from operations $ (17,989) $ (17,590) $ (33,884) $ (37,616) Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of loss from operations 3,971 6,590 6,950 15,429 Loss from operations less non-cash equity-based compensation $ (14,018) $ (11,000) $ (26,934) $ (22,187)











About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking or may have forward looking implications, such as, among others, Mr. Phillip's statements regarding the hospital selling environment improving and the productivity of our research and development activities. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2022, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)



June 30, December 31,

2022 2021

Unaudited

ASSETS Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $4,581 $39,898 Investments 32,191 23,720 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,935 2,320 Inventory 5,304 5,067 Prepaid expenses 1,429 768 Other current assets 1,619 1,558 Total current assets 48,059 73,331 Property and equipment, net 4,097 5,389 Finance lease assets, net 2,538 — Operating lease right of use assets, net 2,181 2,510 Other non-current assets 1,851 1,817 Total assets $58,726 $83,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $2,221 $1,983 Accrued liabilities 5,654 2,853 Accrued interest 746 909 Deferred revenue 335 451 Current portion of long-term debt 84 80 Finance lease, current 953 — Operating lease, current 732 669 Total current liabilities 10,725 6,945 Finance lease, non-current 1,383 — Operating lease, non-current 1,997 2,381 Other non-current liabilities 757 808 Convertible notes 105,828 107,984 Total liabilities $120,690 $118,118





Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' deficit:



Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;



5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and 3,954,546 outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 4 4 Common stock, $0.001 par value;



200,000,000 common shares authorized with 79,701,428 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2022 and 100,000,000 common shares authorized with 67,649,018 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021 80 68 Contributed capital 560,185 580,652 Treasury stock (45,067) (45,067) Accumulated deficit (576,734) (570,668) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (432) (60) Total stockholders' deficit (61,964) (35,071) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $58,726 $83,047

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Net sales $3,861 $2,798

$6,820 $5,316











Cost of sales 2,781 1,745

4,937 3,365 Gross profit 1,080 1,053

1,883 1,951











Costs and expenses:









Research and development 7,576 5,733

13,600 12,629 Sales, general and administrative 11,493 12,910

22,167 26,938 Total costs and expenses 19,069 18,643

35,767 39,567











Loss from operations (17,989) (17,590)

(33,884) (37,616)











Other income (expense):









Interest expense (713) (4,177)

(1,630) (8,267) Gain on extinguishment of debt 919 —

3,565 — Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 31 —

40 (159) Interest income 56 12

78 55 Other (expense) income, net (107) 81

(157) 74 Total other income (expense), net 186 (4,084)

1,896 (8,297)











Net loss before income taxes (17,803) (21,674)

(31,988) (45,913) Provision for income taxes — —

— — Net loss $(17,803) $(21,674)

$(31,988) $(45,913)











Basic and diluted net loss per share $(0.23) $(0.36)

$(0.44) $(0.77) Weighted average shares outstanding 76,231 61,049

71,998 59,790











Other comprehensive loss:









Net loss $(17,803) $(21,674)

$(31,988) $(45,913) Net unrealized (loss) gain on debt securities available-for-sale (39) 1

(132) (18) Foreign currency translation adjustment (161) 21

(240) (60) Comprehensive loss $(18,003) $(21,652)

$(32,360) $(45,991)

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $(31,988) $(45,913) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 1,435 1,248 Amortization of investment discount 79 97 Equity-based compensation 6,950 15,429 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 284 6,079 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 283 (100) Unrealized loss on equity investments 157 — Gain on extinguishment of debt (3,565) — (Increase) decrease in assets:



Contributions to deferred compensation plan (110) (236) Accounts receivable (615) (564) Inventory (416) (524) Prepaid expense and other (719) 60 Increase (decrease) in liabilities:



Accounts payable 658 564 Accrued liabilities 2,288 736 Accrued interest (159) 45 Deferred revenue and income (116) (94) Deferred compensation (51) 245 Net cash used in operating activities (25,605) (22,928)





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchases of equipment (447) (29) Purchase of marketable securities (27,504) (15,699) Maturities of marketable securities 18,738 23,993 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (9,213) 8,265





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 22,122 Payments on finance leases (424) — Proceeds from exercise of options 7 1,222 Proceeds from issuance of common stocks under employee purchase plan 137 161 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (280) 23,505





Effect of exchange rate on cash (219) (43)





(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (35,317) 8,799 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,898 35,781 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $4,581 $44,580

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) Unaudited (in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2022 2021 Non-cash investing activities:



Net transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment $202 $500 Supplemental cash flow information:



Interest paid $1,506 $2,144 Extinguishment of Convertible Senior Notes through issuance of common stock $10,180 $—

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.