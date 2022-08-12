Liberty HealthShare Selects AudioEye to Enhance Website Accessibility

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to ensure that everyone has equal access to its website, Liberty HealthShare has added AudioEye's world-class technology to LibertyHealthShare.org.

Liberty HealthShare (PRNewswire)

AudioEye's technology and services help identify and resolve accessibility issues for online visitors who might have a disability that impacts their use of a website.

"We are excited about working with AudioEye, which will bring robust and easy-to-use accessibility solutions to our members and others interested in learning about medical cost sharing," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "By creating an equally accessible experience for all site visitors, AudioEye will help Liberty Healthshare reach the broadest possible audience."

The technology automatically monitors Liberty HealthShare's website for more than 400 accessibility issues, fixes 70 of those issues automatically, and monitors the site for other barriers for people with disabilities. It helps keep the website in compliance with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) and WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) standards.

Website visitors can use this technology seamlessly with assistive technology, or they can mitigate certain issues by clicking on an icon displayed on the homepage. There, they can make changes to how the website is displayed and structured to make it easier for them to use.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program is a caring community of more than 100,000 health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. Learn more about Liberty HealthShare at www.libertyhealthshare.org.

AudioEye, Inc. is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of web accessibility. AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Learn more about AudioEye at www.audioeye.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare