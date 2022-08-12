InventHelp Presents Hydraulic Towing Bed (DNV-340)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to find a way that drivers could load a truck while remaining safe in their vehicle on the side of a busy roadway," said the inventor from Aurora, Colo. "I created this invention to be used to enhance productivity in loading materials quickly to a truck for transporting."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented HYDROSTRAP that saves time and effort for wrecker operators over manually engaging and releasing the straps at all for wheels for safe towing. This device would automatically secure the wheels hydraulically from the cab and help simplify the operation to minimize the amount of times stopped along the roadside. This could help keep the driver safe within the cab to reduce the chances of being overlooked, struck, and killed by another driver. Additionally, this could be adapted for use with cars, light trucks, construction equipment and even powersports equipment.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-340, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp