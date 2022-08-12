InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Walking Stick (FMB-122)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a walking stick that would increase visibility and safety during use," said an inventor, from Bakersfield, Calif., "so I invented the TONE WALKER. My design would also allow the user to enhance their walk or workout."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a walking stick. In doing so, it ensures that the user can be seen at night or in low lighting conditions. As a result, it enhances safety, visibility and stability. It also enables the user to increase resistance and tone the arms. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy walking or hiking and individuals rehabilitating from an injury or surgery. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FMB-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

