Poly Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: POLY), a global outfitter of professional-grade audio and video technology, today announced first quarter results for the period ended July 2, 2022.
Highlights for the first quarter include:
- GAAP revenues for fiscal Q1 were $416M, a 4% year-over-year decline driven primarily by supply chain constraints impacting all product categories. Headset revenue of $176M and Voice revenue of $65M grew 2% and 7% year over year, respectively, while Video revenues of $123M and Services revenue of $52M declined -11% and -14%, respectively.
- Geographically for fiscal Q1, Americas revenue of $225M was down 1%, EMEA revenue of $120M was down 5%, and APAC revenue of $71M was down 8% from the prior year.
- Fiscal Q1 GAAP gross margins of 40.4% and non-GAAP gross margins of 44.9% were fundamentally flat from the prior year quarter, as higher average selling prices were offset by unfavorable product mix and continued elevated component and logistics costs associated with supply chain disruptions.
- Poly continues to be recognized for its industrial design, industry leading technology, and product innovation. Recent notable awards include: The Red Dot Design Award for the Poly Sync 10 speakerphone and Poly Studio X70; Compass Intel Award for the Voyager Focus 2; iF Design Award for the Poly Studio E70, Poly Studio X70, Voyager Focus 2, Sync 10, and Poly Studio R30; ISE Best of Show Award for the Poly Sync Series, Poly Studio X70 and Studio E70; InfoComm Best of Show Award for the Poly Studio R30; rAVe Reader's Choice Award for the Poly Studio Series; Golden Bridge Award for the Poly Studio E70; TMCnet UC Product of the Year for the Poly Studio E70; and Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards for the Poly Studio P Series.
($ Millions, except percent and per-share data)1
Q1 FY23
Q1 FY22
GAAP Revenue
$416
$431
GAAP Gross Margin
40.4 %
40.6 %
GAAP Operating Loss
($15)
($20)
GAAP Diluted EPS
($0.76)
($0.88)
Cash Flow from Operations
($3)
$1
Non-GAAP Revenue
$416
$432
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
44.9 %
44.8 %
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$34
$52
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$0.37
$0.60
Adjusted EBITDA
$42
$61
For further information on supplemental non-GAAP metrics, refer to the
Business Outlook
On March 28, 2022, Poly announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), a leading global provider of workplace solutions, in an all-cash transaction for $40 per share, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $3.3 billion, inclusive of Poly's net debt.
In light of the pending merger of Poly with HP Inc., Poly will not provide fiscal 2023 guidance and will not hold a conference call to discuss these results.
About Poly
Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio-conferencing services. Poly MeetingAI delivers a broadcast quality video conferencing experience with Poly DirectorAI technology which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver real-time automatic transitions, framing and tracking, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technologies block-out unwanted background noise. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
PLANTRONICS, INC.
SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
July 2,
July 3,
2022
2021
Net revenues
Net product revenues
$ 364,208
$ 371,203
Net services revenues
51,351
59,969
Total net revenues
415,559
431,172
Cost of revenues
Cost of product revenues
231,677
235,196
Cost of service revenues
15,841
20,787
Total cost of revenues
247,518
255,983
Gross profit
168,041
175,189
% of total net revenues
40.4 %
40.6 %
Operating expenses
Research, development, and engineering
51,269
45,466
Selling, general, and administrative
131,903
120,734
Restructuring and other related charges
(49)
28,972
Total operating expenses
183,123
195,172
Operating loss
(15,082)
(19,983)
% of total net revenues
(3.6) %
(4.6) %
Interest expense
16,121
21,782
Other non-operating expense (income), net
2,922
(692)
Loss before income taxes
(34,125)
(41,073)
Income tax benefit
(1,038)
(4,262)
Net loss
$ (33,087)
$ (36,811)
% of total net revenues
(8.0) %
(8.5) %
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$ (0.76)
$ (0.88)
Basic and diluted shares used in computing loss per common share
43,428
42,061
Effective tax rate
3.0 %
10.4 %
PLANTRONICS, INC.
SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(in thousands)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
July 2,
April 2,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 142,362
$ 170,000
Short-term investments
11,908
13,703
Total cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
154,270
183,703
Accounts receivable, net
274,939
277,924
Inventory, net
245,189
234,102
Other current assets
90,918
83,410
Total current assets
765,316
779,139
Property, plant, and equipment, net
124,052
127,021
Purchased intangibles, net
202,437
230,478
Goodwill
796,216
796,216
Deferred tax and other non-current assets
282,678
292,500
Total assets
$ 2,170,699
$ 2,225,354
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
Accounts payable
$ 173,252
$ 168,610
Accrued liabilities
317,219
338,836
Total current liabilities
490,471
507,446
Long-term debt, net
1,501,337
1,500,283
Long-term income taxes payable
66,770
68,082
Other non-current liabilities
118,515
129,381
Total liabilities
2,177,093
2,205,192
Stockholders' (deficit) equity
(6,394)
20,162
Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
$ 2,170,699
$ 2,225,354
PLANTRONICS, INC.
SUMMARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(in thousands)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
July 2,
July 3,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (33,087)
$ (36,811)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
36,577
39,833
Amortization of debt issuance cost
1,054
2,937
Stock-based compensation
14,594
10,416
Deferred income taxes
1,243
(5,943)
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories
1,027
5,310
Restructuring and other related charges
(49)
28,972
Cash payments for restructuring charges
(2,859)
(12,230)
Other operating activities
1,323
920
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable, net
2,763
(3,758)
Inventory, net
(11,913)
6,326
Current and other assets
9,961
(3,919)
Accounts payable
6,158
12,515
Accrued liabilities
(22,962)
(40,265)
Income taxes
(6,811)
(3,454)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(2,981)
849
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of short-term investments
(65)
(404)
Capital expenditures
(7,132)
(6,052)
Other investing activities
—
(4,000)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,197)
(10,456)
Cash flows from financing activities
Employees' tax withheld and paid for restricted stock and restricted stock units
(14,243)
(10,225)
Proceeds from issuances under stock-based compensation plans
10
9
Repayments of long-term debt
—
(480,689)
Net cash used in financing activities
(14,233)
(490,905)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,227)
805
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(27,638)
(499,707)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
170,000
696,468
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 142,362
$ 196,761
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of operating results, including non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP diluted EPS. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP measures to exclude certain non-cash transactions and activities that are not reflective of our ongoing core operations, as further described below. We believe the use of each of these non-GAAP measures provides meaningful supplemental information in assessing our operating performance and liquidity across reporting periods on a consistent basis and are used by management in evaluating financial performance and in strategic planning. These non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies and are not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified for consistency with current year presentation.
Non-GAAP Adjustments
- Purchase accounting amortization: Represents the amortization of purchased intangible assets recorded in connection with the acquisition of Polycom on July 2, 2018.
- Deferred revenue purchase accounting: Represents the impact of fair value purchase accounting adjustments related to deferred revenue recorded in connection with the acquisition of Polycom on July 2, 2018. The Company's deferred revenue primarily relates to Services revenue associated with non-cancelable maintenance support on hardware devices which are typically billed in advance and recognized ratably over the contract term as those services are delivered. This adjustment represents the amount of additional revenue that would have been recognized during the period absent the write-down to fair value required under purchase accounting guidance.
- Stock compensation expense: Represents the non-cash expense associated with the Company's grant of stock-based awards to employees and non-employee directors.
- Acquisition costs: Represents charges incurred in connection with the Merger Agreement with HP, such as advisory, legal and accounting fees.
- Restructuring and other related charges: Represents costs associated with restructuring plans and reorganization actions aimed at improving the Company's overall cost structure, realigning resources consistent with its global strategy, and reducing expenses to enable strategic investments in revenue growth. These costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and are primarily associated with reductions in the Company's workforce, facility related charges due to the closure or consolidation of offices, and other related costs, including legal and advisory services.
- Deferred compensation mark to market: Represents gains and losses driven by the remeasurement of assets and liabilities associated with the Company's deferred compensation plans. Gains and losses on plan liabilities are recognized within operating expenses, while the offsetting gains and losses on plan assets are recognized within other non-operating income, net.
- Loss, net on litigation settlements: The Company may be involved in various litigation, claims and proceedings that result in payments or recoveries from such proceedings. The related gains and losses incurred are excluded as they are not reflective of ongoing operations.
- Income tax effects: Represents the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments and other adjustments, depending on the nature of the underlying items. The exclusion of the above-mentioned items eliminates the effect of certain non-recurring and unusual tax items that do not necessarily reflect the Company's long-term operations. The income tax effects for unusual tax items primarily represents the impact of the tax benefit associated with an IP transfer between wholly-owned subsidiaries, changes in uncertain tax positions, excess stock tax benefit, and the full valuation allowance on United States federal and state deferred tax assets.
PLANTRONICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA
Three Months Ended
July 2,
July 3,
2022
2021
GAAP Net revenues
$ 415,559
$ 431,172
Deferred revenue purchase accounting
328
1,260
Non-GAAP Net revenues
$ 415,887
$ 432,432
GAAP Gross profit
$ 168,041
$ 175,189
Purchase accounting amortization
16,472
16,238
Deferred revenue purchase accounting
328
1,260
Acquisition costs
507
—
Stock-based compensation
1,503
1,127
Non-GAAP Gross profit
$ 186,851
$ 193,814
Non-GAAP Gross profit %
44.9 %
44.8 %
GAAP Research, development, and engineering
$ 51,269
$ 45,466
Stock-based compensation
(3,100)
(2,007)
Acquisition costs
(355)
—
Non-GAAP Research, development, and engineering
$ 47,814
$ 43,459
GAAP Selling, general, and administrative
$ 131,903
$ 120,734
Purchase accounting amortization
(11,569)
(14,195)
Stock-based compensation
(9,991)
(7,282)
Acquisition costs
(6,679)
—
Deferred compensation mark to market
1,863
(994)
Other adjustments
(12)
—
Non-GAAP Selling, general, and administrative
$ 105,515
$ 98,263
PLANTRONICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)
Three Months Ended
July 2,
July 3,
2022
2021
GAAP Operating expenses
$ 183,123
$ 195,172
Purchase accounting amortization
(11,569)
(14,195)
Stock-based compensation
(13,091)
(9,289)
Acquisition costs
(7,034)
—
Restructuring and other related charges
49
(28,972)
Deferred compensation mark to market
1,863
(994)
Other adjustments
(12)
—
Non-GAAP Operating expenses
$ 153,329
$ 141,722
GAAP Operating loss
$ (15,082)
$ (19,983)
Purchase accounting amortization
28,041
30,433
Stock-based compensation
14,594
10,416
Acquisition costs
7,541
—
Restructuring and other related charges
(49)
28,972
Deferred revenue purchase accounting
328
1,260
Deferred compensation mark to market
(1,863)
994
Other adjustments
12
—
Non-GAAP Operating income
$ 33,522
$ 52,092
PLANTRONICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)
Three Months Ended
July 2,
July 3,
2022
2021
GAAP Net loss
$ (33,087)
$ (36,811)
Purchase accounting amortization
28,041
30,433
Stock-based compensation
14,594
10,416
Acquisition costs
7,541
—
Restructuring and other related charges
(49)
28,972
Deferred revenue purchase accounting
328
1,260
Deferred compensation mark to market
(3)
4
Other adjustments
12
—
Income tax effect of above items
1,717
(5,381)
Income tax effect of unusual tax items
(2,600)
(2,377)
Non-GAAP Net income
$ 16,494
$ 26,516
GAAP Diluted loss per common share
$ (0.76)
$ (0.88)
Purchase accounting amortization
0.62
0.69
Stock-based compensation
0.32
0.24
Acquisition costs
0.17
—
Restructuring and other related charges
—
0.66
Deferred revenue purchase accounting
0.01
0.03
Deferred compensation mark to market
—
—
Other adjustments
—
—
Income tax effect
(0.02)
(0.18)
Effect of anti-dilutive securities1
0.03
0.04
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.37
$ 0.60
Shares used in diluted (loss) earnings per common share calculation:
GAAP
43,428
42,061
Non-GAAP
45,063
43,843
PLANTRONICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands)
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months
July 3,
October 2,
January 1,
April 2,
July 2,
July 2,
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (36,811)
$ 96,785
$ (11,164)
$ (30,893)
$ (33,087)
$ 21,641
Income tax benefit
(4,262)
(102,567)
(9,604)
(3,722)
(1,038)
(116,931)
Interest expense
21,782
16,141
15,948
15,840
16,121
64,050
Other non-operating (income) expense, net
(692)
23
(995)
1,955
2,922
3,905
Deferred revenue purchase accounting
1,260
1,054
907
468
328
2,757
Stock-based compensation
10,416
11,573
12,225
13,946
14,594
52,338
Acquisition costs
—
—
—
9,530
7,541
17,071
Restructuring and other related charges
28,972
2,607
2,398
960
(49)
5,916
Deferred compensation mark to market
994
13
910
(908)
(1,863)
(1,848)
Other adjustments
—
(376)
—
(315)
12
(679)
Depreciation and amortization
39,833
36,292
36,671
36,330
36,577
145,870
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 61,492
$ 61,545
$ 47,296
$ 43,191
$ 42,058
$ 194,090
