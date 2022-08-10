SK Growth Opportunities Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing August 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Growth Opportunities Corporation (NASDAQ: SKGRU) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing August 15, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of units (the "Units"), completed on June 28, 2022, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants comprising the Units. Those Units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "SKGRU," and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "SKGR" and "SKGRW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. A registration statement relating to the Units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 23, 2022.

About SK Growth Opportunities Corporation

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation may pursue an initial business combination opportunity in any industry or geographical location.

