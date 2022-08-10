Lyons Magnus Expands Voluntary Recall to Include Additional Nutritional and Beverage Products Due to the Potential for Microbial Contamination

FRESNO, Calif., Aug.10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus LLC ("Lyons Magnus" or the "Company") today announced that following continued collaboration and consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and in furtherance of its longstanding commitment to food safety, the Company is expanding its July 28, 2022, voluntary recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates. A complete list of the recalled products is in the table below. Consumers also are advised not to consume any products that are beyond their Best By Date.
This recall is being conducted due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Although Clostridium botulinum has not been found in products, consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled. The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e., under the age of one).
While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.
Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing (mechanical ventilation) is provided.
Root cause analysis indicates that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
The products are packed in various formats under many different brand names, which are listed in the table below. To identify the Lot Code and Best By Date refer to the top of the carton for individual cartons or the side of the case for multi-carton cases. Some products were distributed nationally, while some products were limited in scope. Products included in the recall were distributed starting in April 2021.
Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers in all time zones with questions may contact the Lyons Recall Support Center 24/7 at 1-800-627-0557, or visit its website at www.lyonsmagnus.com. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.
The recalled products are:*
Brand
Description
UPC Carton
UPC Case (If Sold in Cases)
Lot Code
Best By Date
Lyons Barista Style
Sweet Cream Frappé Base
045796100893
10045796100890
5131
08/08/2022
6131
08/09/2022
Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
045796101654
10045796101651
0302
10/27/2022
0531
09/12/2022
0602
11/26/2022
1231
08/14/2022
1302
10/28/2022
1602
11/27/2022
2231
08/15/2022
2302
10/29/2022
2602
11/28/2022
3102
10/10/2022
3231
08/16/2022
3602
11/29/2022
4102
10/11/2022
4602
11/30/2022
5602
12/01/2022
9431
09/11/2022
9502
11/25/2022
2012
01/07/2023
3012
01/08/2023
3712
03/19/2023
4012
01/09/2023
5012
01/10/2023
5712
03/21/2023
Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
045796101791
10045796101798
1531
09/13/2022
2531
09/14/2022
3231
08/16/2022
4231
08/17/2022
5102
10/12/2022
6102
10/13/2022
7102
10/14/2022
1612
03/07/2023
2612
03/08/2023
2712
03/18/2023
3612
03/09/2023
8412
02/22/2023
Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
045796101807
10045796101804
0231
08/13/2022
0902
12/26/2022
1102
10/08/2022
1231
08/14/2022
2102
10/09/2022
4331
08/27/2022
4402
11/10/2022
5202
10/22/2022
5331
08/28/2022
5402
11/11/2022
6202
10/23/2022
6402
11/12/2022
7202
10/24/2022
7402
11/13/2022
8402
11/14/2022
8802
12/24/2022
9402
11/15/2022
9431
09/11/2022
9802
12/25/2022
0612
03/06/2023
2212
01/27/2023
3212
01/28/2023
4212
01/29/2023
6412
02/20/2023
7412
02/21/2023
Soy Non-Dairy Beverage
045796101814
10045796101811
6331
08/29/2022
7331
08/30/2022
9202
10/26/2022
Lyons Ready Care
No Sugar Added 1.7 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
045796100473
10045796100470
6602
12/02/2022
7502
11/23/2022
7602
12/03/2022
8502
11/24/2022
Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
045796100800
10045796100807
5221
08/08/2022
6221
08/09/2022
Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
045796100817
10045796100814
6221
08/09/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
045796100435
10045796100432
0502
09/17/2022
2202
08/20/2022
3202
08/21/2022
7202
08/25/2022
8202
08/26/2022
8402
09/15/2022
9402
09/16/2022
3712
01/18/2023
4712
01/19/2023
5212
12/01/2022
5712
01/20/2023
8512
01/03/2023
8902
11/04/2022
9902
11/05/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
045796100442
10045796100449
0102
08/08/2022
4102
08/12/2022
5102
08/13/2022
6402
09/13/2022
7402
09/14/2022
8202
08/26/2022
0012
11/06/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
045796100459
10045796100456
0102
08/08/2022
1402
09/08/2022
3402
09/10/2022
4402
09/11/2022
5702
10/12/2022
3512
12/29/2022
4512
12/30/2022
7902
11/03/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
045796100466
10045796100463
1702
10/08/2022
4512
12/30/2022
5512
12/31/2022
5902
11/01/2022
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
045796100497
10045796100494
6702
12/12/2022
8302
11/04/2022
1412
02/15/2023
6312
02/10/2023
9312
02/13/2023
9902
01/04/2023
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
045796100503
10045796100500
9302
11/05/2022
8212
02/02/2023
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
045796100916
10045796100913
3302
10/30/2022
4002
10/01/2022
4302
10/31/2022
5002
10/02/2022
5312
02/09/2023
6312
02/10/2023
6512
03/02/2023
7512
03/03/2023
8512
03/04/2023
8902
01/03/2023
9902
01/04/2023
Cafe Grumpy
Ready to Drink Cold Brew Coffee
758524059089
00758524059003
4211
08/27/2022
5211
08/28/2022
Tone It Up
Plant-Based Protein Shake Chocolate
810745031944
00810745032354
0321
08/18/2022
1321
08/19/2022
Plant-Based Protein Shake Vanilla
810745031777
00810745032361
0321
08/18/2022
Uproot
Oatmilk Organic Oats
860002915432
10860002915439
8502
02/22/2023
Peamilk Chocolate
860002915449
10860002915446
8502
02/22/2023
9502
02/23/2023
Organic Valley
Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Chocolate Milk
093966008388
00093966008548
4302
11/30/2022
7331
09/29/2022
8331
09/30/2022
Organic 1% Milkfat Lowfat Milk
093966008371
00093966008524
2302
10/29/2022
3531
09/15/2022
2531
09/14/2022
3302
10/30/2022
4002
10/01/2022
4302
10/31/2022
Organic Whole Milk
093966008180
00093966008531
3702
09/10/2022
4702
09/11/2022
5702
09/12/2022
Sated
Complete Keto Meal Shake Chocolate Flavor
857227007295
00857227007219
8331
12/04/2022
Aloha
Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
842096122354
10842096142359
0702
05/05/2023
1702
05/06/2023
3221
10/05/2022
4221
10/06/2022
5431
02/04/2023
6431
02/05/2023
6821
12/07/2022
8312
07/12/2023
9312
07/13/2023
Coconut Plant-Based Protein
842096122378
10842096142373
1302
03/27/2023
2221
10/04/2022
5431
02/04/2023
5821
12/06/2022
7312
07/11/2023
Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
842096122347
10842096142342
0702
05/05/2023
1221
10/03/2022
2221
10/04/2022
4821
12/05/2022
5821
12/06/2022
8811
08/31/2022
7312
07/11/2023
Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein
842096122385
10842096142380
1702
05/11/2023
8821
12/14/2022
9821
12/15/2022
0412
07/19/2023
9312
07/18/2023
Rejuvenate
Muscle Health+ Vanilla
629046504022
629046564026
0011
10/02/2022
0021
01/10/2023
1011
10/03/2022
1021
01/11/2023
3602
08/26/2023
4602
08/27/2023
5602
08/28/2023
6602
08/29/2023
6911
01/06/2023
7111
10/19/2022
7911
01/07/2023
8111
10/20/2022
8911
01/08/2023
9111
10/21/2022
9901
10/01/2022
9911
01/09/2023
Muscle Health+ Chocolate
629046504015
629046564019
1021
01/11/2023
1901
09/23/2022
2021
01/12/2023
2901
09/24/2022
3021
01/13/2023
3901
09/25/2022
4021
01/14/2023
4901
09/26/2022
5021
01/15/2023
5901
09/27/2022
6021
01/16/2023
6602
08/29/2023
6901
09/28/2022
7602
08/30/2023
7901
09/29/2022
8602
08/31/2023
9111
10/21/2022
9602
09/01/2023
Optimum Nutrition
Gold Standard 100% Whey Vanilla
748927064100
60748927064102
2321
08/20/2022
Gold Standard 100% Whey Chocolate
748927064094
60748927064096
6521
09/13/2022
7521
09/14/2022
Sweetie Pie Organics
Organic Lactation Smoothie Mango Banana
856334002780
(blank)
1721
09/28/2023
9021
07/28/2023
Organic Lactation Smoothie Apple Pear
856334002681
(blank)
4921
10/21/2023
9021
07/28/2023
Mango Banana Smoothie
856334002780
30856334002811
0721
09/27/2023
1531
12/17/2023
1721
09/28/2023
2531
12/18/2023
8702
03/18/2024
9702
03/19/2024
Apple Pear Smoothie
856334002544
30856334002576
0531
12/16/2023
1531
12/17/2023
4921
10/21/2023
6702
03/16/2024
7702
03/17/2024
Intelligentsia
Cold Coffee
800222000969
10800222000966
9212
12/07/2022
Oat Latte
800222000976
10800222000980
7112
01/04/2023
8112
01/05/2023
Ensure Harvest
Ensure Harvest 1.2 Cal
070074679655
00070074679648
330224X00
10/01/2022
340234X00
11/01/2022
340244X00
11/01/2022
340254X00
11/01/2022
390104X00
4/1/2023
390114X00
04/01/2023
PediaSure Harvest
PediaSure Harvest 1.0 Cal
070074679631
00070074679624
320184X00
09/01/2022
330194X00
10/01/2022
330204X00
10/01/2022
330204X01
10/01/2022
330214X00
10/01/2022
350264X00
12/01/2022
360274X00
01/01/2023
360284X00
01/01/2023
370014X00
02/01/2023
370024X00
02/01/2023
380034X00
03/01/2023
380044X00
03/01/2023
380054X00
03/01/2023
380064X00
03/01/2023
380074X00
03/01/2023
380074X01
03/01/2023
390084X00
04/01/2023
390094X00
04/01/2023
Glucerna
Chocolate
070074685656
00070074685649
390184X00
07/01/2023
400254X00
08/01/2023
400264X00
08/01/2023
400274X00
08/01/2023
410364X00
09/01/2023
Strawberry
070074685670
00070074685663
390154X00
07/01/2023
390164X00
07/01/2023
390174X00
07/01/2023
400244X00
08/01/2023
410354X00
09/01/2023
Vanilla
070074685632
00070074685625
390124X00
07/01/2023
390134X00
07/01/2023
390144X00
07/01/2023
400194X00
08/01/2023
400204X00
08/01/2023
400214X00
08/01/2023
400224X00
08/01/2023
400234X00
08/01/2023
410294X00
09/01/2023
410304X00
09/01/2023
410314X00
09/01/2023
410334X00
09/01/2023
410344X00
09/01/2023
Kate Farms
Pediatric Peptide 1.0 Vanilla
811112030522
00811112030539
2031
10/24/2022
Standard 1.0 Vanilla
851823006638
00851823006683
5621
09/17/2022
6621
09/18/2022
7621
09/19/2022
Nutrition Shake Coffee
811112030621
00811112030638
7331
12/03/2022
8031
11/04/2022
Nutrition Shake Chocolate
811112030607
00811112030614
0602
03/01/2023
1602
03/02/2023
2621
09/19/2022
2821
10/09/2022
1821
10/8/2022
6102
01/16/2023
7031
11/03/2022
7102
01/17/2023
Nutrition Shake Vanilla
811112030584
00811112030591
0602
03/01/2023
0621
09/17/2022
5031
11/01/2022
5102
01/15/2023
6031
11/02/2022
6102
01/16/2023
9502
02/28/2023
Standard 1.4 Plain
811112030010
00811112030027
8031
11/04/2022
Peptide 1.5 Plain
851823006461
00851823006379
9031
11/05/2022
Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
851823006904
00851823006997
0031
10/27/2022
0431
12/06/2022
1221
08/09/2022
1431
12/07/2022
1521
09/08/2022
2221
08/10/2022
2521
09/09/2022
3131
11/09/2022
6302
02/05/2023
7302
02/06/2023
2512
06/01/2023
3512
06/02/2023
4512
06/03/2023
5512
06/04/2023
6512
06/05/2023
Pediatric Peptide 1.5 Vanilla
851823006874
00851823006201
0031
10/27/2022
1031
10/28/2022
3221
08/11/2022
3531
12/19/2022
4221
08/12/2022
4531
12/20/2022
6131
11/12/2022
6721
10/03/2022
7131
11/13/2022
Pirq
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
857690008065
00857690008164
3521
09/10/2022
4131
11/10/2022
4431
12/10/2022
4502
02/23/2023
5131
11/11/2022
5502
02/24/2023
6502
02/25/2023
6921
10/23/2022
7502
02/26/2023
8102
01/18/2023
9102
01/19/2023
9802
03/30/2023
5412
05/25/2023
6412
05/26/2023
7412
05/27/2023
8012
04/18/2023
9012
04/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
857690008089
00857690008140
0202
01/15/2023
0902
05/30/2023
0921
10/12/2022
1202
01/16/2023
5131
11/06/2022
6131
11/07/2022
7502
04/27/2023
8502
04/28/2023
9221
08/12/2022
9802
05/29/2023
9821
10/11/2022
8412
07/27/2023
9412
07/28/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
857690008041
00857690008157
0131
11/06/2022
1131
11/07/2022
2502
02/21/2023
3131
11/09/2022
3502
02/22/2023
4431
12/10/2022
4502
02/23/2023
5921
10/22/2022
7421
09/04/2022
8102
01/18/2023
8421
09/05/2022
3412
05/23/2023
4412
05/24/2023
5012
04/15/2023
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
857690008065
00857690008294
3521
09/10/2022
4131
11/10/2022
4431
12/10/2022
4521
09/11/2022
5431
12/11/2022
5502
02/24/2023
6502
02/25/2023
9012
04/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
857690008089
00857690008270
0202
01/20/2023
0902
05/30/2023
5131
11/11/2022
6131
11/12/2022
8412
07/27/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
857690008041
00857690008287
0521
09/07/2022
1521
09/08/2022
2131
11/08/2022
2521
09/09/2022
2531
12/18/2022
3131
11/09/2022
3502
02/22/2023
3531
12/19/2022
4502
02/23/2023
8221
08/16/2022
9221
08/17/2022
4412
05/24/2023
6012
04/16/2023
7012
04/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
857690008300
00857690008331
4502
04/24/2023
4412
07/23/2023
5412
07/24/2023
7012
06/16/2023
8012
06/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
00857690008324
7012
06/16/2023
Oatly
Oat-Milk Barista Edition
1090646630126
20190646630120
3231
19Nov2022 LM
Oat-Milk Chocolate
190646630157
20190646630151
0502
19Feb2023 LM
2202
22Jan2023 LM
5531
21Dec2022 LM
6231
22Nov2022 LM
6531
22Dec2022 LM
7231
23Nov2022 LM
7531
23Dec2022 LM
8402
17Feb2023 LM
8802
29Mar2023 LM
9402
18Feb2023 LM
9802
30Mar2023 LM
Oat-Milk
190646630133
20190646630137
1202
21Jan2023 LM
2202
22Jan2023 LM
3231
19Nov2022 LM
4102
14Jan2023 LM
4231
20Nov2022 LM
4531
20Dec2022 LM
5231
21Nov2022 LM
5531
21Dec2022 LM
6402
15Feb2023 LM
7802
28Mar2023 LM
8802
29Mar2023 LM
Oat-Milk Barista Edition
190646630058
00190646630058
0202
20Jan2023 LM
0321
18Aug2022 LM
0502
19Feb2023 LM
1031
28Oct2022 LM
1202
21Jan2023 LM
1321
19Aug2022 LM
2031
29Oct2022 LM
2502
21Feb2023 LM
3031
30Oct2022 LM
3202
23Jan2023 LM
3331
29Nov2022 LM
3502
22Feb2023 LM
3721
30Sep2022 LM
3802
24Mar2023 LM
4502
23Feb2023 LM
4721
01Oct2022 LM
4802
25Mar2023 LM
5502
24Feb2023 LM
5531
21Dec2022 LM
5721
02Oct2022 LM
5802
26Mar2023 LM
6231
22Nov2022 LM
6502
25Feb2023 LM
6531
22Dec2022 LM
6802
27Mar2023 LM
7231
23Nov2022 LM
7531
23Dec2022 LM
7802
28Mar2023 LM
8231
24Nov2022 LM
8531
24Dec2022 LM
9102
19Jan2023 LM
9221
17Aug2022 LM
9231
25Nov2022 LM
0112
20Apr2023 LM
1112
21Apr2023 LM
2902
02Apr2023 LM
3902
03Apr2023 LM
4902
04Apr2023 LM
6112
26Apr2023 LM
9012
19Apr2023 LM
Premier Protein
Chocolate
643843714477
00643843714200
0402 / 2040BT
4/9/2023
4002 / 2004BT
3/4/2023
5002 / 2005BT
3/5/2023
6002 / 2006BT
3/6/2023
9302 / 2039BT
4/8/2023
2412 / 2142BT
7/20/2023
3412 / 2143BT
7/21/2023
4612 / 2164BT
8/11/2023
5612 / 2165BT
8/12/2023
6612 / 2166BT
8/13/2023
Vanilla
643843715351
00643843718642
2431 / 1342BT
2/5/2023
2702 / 2072BT
5/11/2023
3802 / 2083BT
5/22/2023
4702 / 2074BT
5/13/2023
5702 / 2075BT
5/14/2023
6702 / 2076BT
5/15/2023
0012 / 2100BT
6/8/2023
1012 / 2101BT
6/9/2023
1212 / 2121BT
6/29/2023
1612 / 2161BT
8/8/2023
2012 / 2102BT
6/10/2023
2212 / 2122BT
6/30/2023
3012 / 2103BT
6/11/2023
4012 / 2104BT
6/12/2023
Chocolate
643843715344
00643843718581
3431 / 1343BT
2/6/2023
9712 / 2179BT
8/26/2023
Vanilla
643843714507
00643843713944
3202 / 2023BT
3/23/2023
4202 / 2024BT
3/24/2023
4802 / 2084BT
5/23/2023
5202 / 2025BT
3/25/2023
5802 / 2085BT
5/24/2023
6802 / 2086BT
5/25/2023
7102 / 2017BT
3/17/2023
8102 / 2018BT
3/18/2023
0612 / 2160BT
8/7/2023
4902 / 2094BT
6/2/2023
9512 / 2159BT
8/6/2023
Vanilla
643843714507
00643843714736
0102 / 2010BT
3/10/2023
1402 / 2041BT
4/10/2023
1602 / 2061BT
4/30/2023
2402 / 2042BT
4/11/2023
2502 / 2052BT
4/21/2023
2602 / 2062BT
5/1/2023
3302 / 2033BT
4/2/2023
3402 / 2043BT
4/12/2023
3602 / 2063BT
5/2/2023
4202 / 2024BT
3/24/2023
4302 / 2034BT
4/3/2023
5202 / 2025BT
3/25/2023
5302 / 2035BT
4/4/2023
6302 / 2036BT
4/5/2023
6802 / 2086BT
5/25/2023
7002 / 2007BT
3/7/2023
7302 / 2037BT
4/6/2023
7802 / 2087BT
5/26/2023
8002 / 2008BT
3/8/2023
8302 / 2038BT
4/7/2023
9002 / 2009BT
3/9/2023
9302 / 2039BT
4/8/2023
4902 / 2094BT
6/2/2023
5902 / 2095BT
6/3/2023
6902 / 2096BT
6/4/2023
7902 / 2097BT
6/5/2023
8902 / 2098BT
6/6/2023
Café Latte
643843716686
00643843716662
3212 / 2123BT
7/1/2023
4212 / 2124BT
7/2/2023
5212 / 2125BT
7/3/2023
6212 / 2126BT
7/4/2023
7212 / 2127BT
7/5/2023
Café Latte
643843716686
643843716624
0402 / 2040BT
4/9/2023
Café Latte
643843716655
00643843718567
8212 / 2128BT
7/6/2023
Vanilla
643843714507
00643843720461
5902 / 2095BT
6/3/2023
MRE
Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
810044573893
10810044573968
5421
09/02/2022
6421
09/03/2022
2112
04/22/2023
3112
04/23/2023
9612
06/18/2023
Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
810044573916
10810044573944
6421
09/03/2022
7421
09/04/2022
3112
04/23/2023
4112
04/24/2023
5112
04/25/2023
Salted Caramel Protein Shake
810044573923
10810044573937
4421
09/01/2022
5421
09/02/2022
1112
04/21/2023
2112
04/22/2023
7612
06/16/2023
8612
06/17/2023
Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
810044573909
10810044573951
2421
08/30/2022
3421
08/31/2022
4421
09/01/2022
0112
04/20/2023
1112
04/21/2023
6612
06/15/2023
7612
06/16/2023
Stumptown
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
855186006878
108551860006875
0802
10/17/2022
5202
08/23/2022
6202
08/24/2022
3312
12/09/2022
4312
12/10/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
855186006892
108551860006892
1802
10/18/2022
6202
08/24/2022
7202
08/25/2022
4312
12/10/2022
5312
12/11/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
855186006885
10855186006882
1802
10/18/2022
2802
10/19/2022
7202
08/25/2022
8202
08/26/2022
6312
12/12/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
855186006861
08551860006861
2802
10/19/2022
0412
12/16/2022
1412
12/17/2022
Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
855186006847
108551860006844
9202
08/27/2022
2312
12/08/2022
3312
12/09/2022
Imperial
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
074865945493
10074865945490
0502
09/17/2022
1102
08/09/2022
2102
08/10/2022
3102
08/11/2022
7602
10/04/2022
8602
10/05/2022
0012
11/06/2022
2212
11/28/2022
3212
11/29/2022
4212
11/30/2022
5712
01/20/2023
6712
01/21/2023
9902
11/05/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
074865945509
10074865945506
3102
08/11/2022
4102
08/12/2022
7402
09/14/2022
8402
09/15/2022
8602
10/05/2022
9202
08/27/2022
9602
10/06/2022
4212
11/30/2022
6212
12/02/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
734730556154
10734730556151
1402
09/08/2022
2402
09/09/2022
2702
10/09/2022
3402
09/10/2022
3702
10/10/2022
4702
10/11/2022
2512
12/28/2022
3512
12/29/2022
6902
11/02/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
734730556147
10734730556144
0402
09/07/2022
1702
10/08/2022
2702
10/09/2022
5902
11/01/2022
6902
11/02/2022
7212
12/03/2022
Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
734730310749
10734730310746
0902
12/26/2022
1431
09/03/2022
7131
08/10/2022
8102
10/15/2022
1312
02/05/2023
1902
12/27/2022
Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
074865927307
10074865927304
0431
09/02/2022
0702
12/06/2022
5002
10/02/2022
5302
11/01/2022
6002
10/03/2022
6302
11/02/2022
7131
08/10/2022
7302
11/03/2022
7331
08/30/2022
8131
08/11/2022
8602
12/04/2022
9131
08/12/2022
9331
09/01/2022
9602
12/05/2022
2312
02/06/2023
3312
02/07/2023
7112
01/22/2023
8112
01/23/2023
8612
03/14/2023
Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
074865927321
10074865927328
0231
08/12/2022
0231
08/13/2022
0702
12/06/2022
1702
12/07/2022
6702
12/12/2022
7102
10/14/2022
8302
11/04/2022
8431
09/10/2022
9131
08/12/2022
0012
01/05/2023
1412
02/15/2023
9512
03/05/2023
9902
01/04/2023
*Bolded items denote additional brands, products and lots introduced in the expanded recall.
About Lyons Magnus
A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus' expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.
Media Contacts
Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449
View original content:
SOURCE Lyons Magnus