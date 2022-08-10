DARK TAVERNS' EXPANSIVE WORLD OPENS TODAY WITH 0.05 ETH TAVERN SALE - UNIQUE & HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE DIMENSIONAL SPACES EXPEL EVIL WITH MAGIC

Tavern owners to play critical role in free-to-play, turn-based MMORPG from premier team that created titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, For Honor, Lineage 2, Skull and Bones, Far Cry 6, and The Witcher 3.

AUSTIN,Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always Imagine, LLC and Radical Labs today announced the sale of deeds for magic taverns in the forthcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Dark Taverns. A twenty-four-hour pre-mint begins today at 1:00pm ET and will open to the public at the same time tomorrow. Tavern owners will secure a fifty percent discount on all future downloadable content and will be granted a Cast Key unlocking three free items such as wings, mounts and weapons. Sales are limited to ten per wallet. The game is free to play and win, and cannot be won by purchasing items.

Created by a thirty-nine-member team of leading game developers – many formerly of Ubisoft and NCSoft with legendary credits – the game will soon be available worldwide on PC and Mac, followed by additional platforms. Dark Taverns takes inspiration from all-time great titles such as The Legend of Zelda, Chrono Trigger, and World of Warcraft, combining their best attributes with modern innovations, including the opportunity to own items earned in-game, and trade or sell them as NFTs.

Playing a critical role, tavern owners – known as Keepers – are charged with ensuring the proper use of magic emanating from their tavern to expel evil from the world. Keepers will host players assigned to spawn in their tavern, offer them refreshment, rest and healing, room rentals, storage, and a home base for guilds. The 10,000 unique taverns come in three sizes and can be extensively customized with new blueprints, allowing Keepers to build their following, provide entertainment in public and private spaces, and earn rewards for their success.

The game offers a broad range of playing modes from cloaked individual, team or guild member, to the "hardcore" setting to automatically accept all challenges in MMO.

Dark Taverns plans to introduce a playable version later this year, and expect to launch the game for PC, Mac, and additional platforms in early 2023. To purchase a tavern and learn more please visit https://darktaverns.com/.

Dark Taverns is a free-to-play, turn-based MMORPG from a premier team that created titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, For Honor, Lineage 2, Skull and Bones, Far Cry 6, and The Witcher 3. In the expansive world of Dark Taverns, the magical density and difficulty of each location ebbs and flows, providing an evolving challenge for players of all skill levels. Dark Taverns combines nostalgic elements of landmark games with seamless integration of ownership of items earned in-game, and transferable off world as NFTs. Join the Dark Taverns community on Discord at discord.gg/darktaverns and follow @DarkTaverns on Twitter.

