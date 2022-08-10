Combined entity is a leading remote sensing company providing aerial surveillance, LiDAR, oblique and nadir imagery acquisition and methane leak detection for critical infrastructure and assets across North America.

Mesquite, Texas and Calgary, Alberta, August 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr GeoSpatial Solutions, LLC has acquired the Airborne Imaging business from subsidiaries of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH). The acquisition closed on June 30th, 2022.

Barr Air Patrol, LLC and Airborne Imaging Inc. combine to form Barr GeoSpatial Solutions, LLC

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Airborne Imaging is a trusted partner of many companies and government agencies for high quality, aerial LiDAR acquisition including ground control and data processing. Airborne serves a diverse set of customers across multiple end markets throughout North America including forestry, utility, government, mining, engineering, transportation and oil and gas. Airborne also has the largest privately owned LiDAR library in North America available for purchase. Airborne is continuously expanding and refreshing the library to assist customers with monitoring change and identifying threats to critical infrastructure.

The acquisition enables Barr GeoSpatial to provide existing oil and gas and utility customers with comprehensive asset protection solutions including the most advanced LiDAR sensors and high quality deliverables, oblique and nadir imagery as well as methane leak detection allowing clients to better monitor and protect their assets.

The combination creates the largest, independent LiDAR acquisition platform in North America with eleven combined LiDAR sensors. Barr GeoSpatial Solutions offers the largest selection of LiDAR sensors in North America including two recently purchased Riegl VQ1560ii-S and four Riegl VQ1560ii sensors.

Airborne Imaging Inc. will continue to operate from their Calgary, Alberta headquarters as a standalone subsidiary of Barr GeoSpatial Solutions, LLC under the leadership of Jocelyn Parent and Martin Maric. Barr Air Patrol, LLC will continue to operate from their Mesquite and Conroe, Texas offices as an independent subsidiary of Barr GeoSpatial Solutions, LLC under the leadership of Cort Andrews.

Edward A. Feuerstein has been named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Barr GeoSpatial Solutions, LLC.

Commenting on the transaction, Edward A. Feuerstein, Chairman and CEO of Barr GeoSpatial Solutions, said, "We are excited to bring together two companies with excellent reputations and talented teams. The combination furthers our goal of providing customers with actionable intelligence to better protect their assets and critical infrastructure. We look forward to expanding our remote sensing capabilities and data solutions through organic growth and acquisitions."

Mesirow Financial, Inc. arranged the financing for the transaction.

About Airborne Imaging Inc.

Airborne Imaging, founded in 2004, is one of the leading LiDAR acquisition companies in North America collecting and processing high quality LiDAR and Imagery. Airborne has 11 LiDAR sensors and has collected over 3 million square km and hundreds of thousands of linear km of LiDAR for over a dozen vertical markets in both the public and private sectors. Airborne has the largest privately owned LiDAR library in North America available for purchase and is constantly looking for opportunities to refresh and expand it. For more information, please visit www.airborneimaginginc.com

About Barr Air Patrol, LLC

Barr Air Patrol, founded in 1940, is the largest corridor protection company in the United States, providing DOT mandated patrols for the oil and gas and utility industry. Operating from 23 bases nationwide, Barr's fleet of 44 aircraft fly over 21,000 hours and patrol over 2.2 million miles of right-of-way annually. Barr's Talon 360 enhanced intelligence system allows for continuous capture of imagery on every moment of every patrol. Barr also collects LiDAR, Nadir Imagery and performs methane leak detection. For more information, please visit www.barrairpatrol.com

About Barr GeoSpatial Solutions, LLC

Barr GeoSpatial Solutions is a leading provider of geospatial solutions to help companies better protect and monitor their assets and critical infrastructure.

Barr GeoSpatial Solutions, LLC is a portfolio company of 24/6 Capital Partners, LLC

