TRP EXPANDS ITS CANNABIS HOLDINGS AND OPERATIONS WITH COOKIES MIAMI

TRP, a vertically integrated owner and operator, announces the roll out of its newest retail stores for cannabis' leading legacy brands, with the opening of Florida's first Cookies dispensary

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRP is bringing the world's most recognized cannabis brand Cookies to the Florida market through an exclusive partnership. The first Cookies dispensary in the state is opening at 8303 Bird Road in Miami, Florida on August 13, 2022. TRP looks forward to serving South Florida's patients via its subsidiary and MMTC license holder Cookies Florida, Inc. ("Cookies Florida").

TRP logo (PRNewswire)

A vertically integrated cannabis holding and operating company, TRP was founded to empower cannabis' most iconic and recognized brands, and is one of the nation's largest privately held cannabis companies. TRP leverages its platform to scale its exclusive brand partners including Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb's, and Insane, while respecting their culture and brand identity.

TRP draws on its expertise as the largest owner and operator of Cookies dispensaries nationwide to engage patients and consumers with the high quality products and shopping experience that propelled Cookies to the phenomenon it is today. With a footprint in 14 states and 2 countries, TRP is opening the first Cookies dispensary in the heart of Miami, bringing exclusive cannabis genetics and products to the people of South Florida.

"TRP is purpose-built to produce, sell, and scale the best brands in cannabis. We broaden access and availability while preserving and promoting the legacy and culture," says Daniel Firtel, Co-Founder and President of TRP. "We're excited for TRP to expand into Florida with our exclusive brand partner Cookies and look forward to continuing to empower all of our partners in Florida and across our footprint."

The team's ability to manage the unique challenges of regulated cannabis and utilize its expansive retail, cultivation, and distribution network is imperative to the success of brands as they look to scale across the US and world's segmented cannabis market.

"The best brands and genetics have roots in the legacy market, and TRP is empowering these legacy operators to transition into the regulated space," says Brandon Johnson, Co-Founder, and CEO of TRP. "Our infrastructure and expertise allows brand builders to focus on their vision, and we execute on our core competencies to achieve scale."

ABOUT TRP:

Founded in 2019, TRP is a retail, cultivation, and distribution platform purpose-built to solve the challenges of regulated cannabis. We combine decades of investment, legal, regulatory and real estate experience with know-how from long standing cannabis operators. Our footprint in 14 states and 2 countries exclusively produces and sells the most recognized brands including Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb's, Insane, and more. ( www.trp.co )

For more information, please contact Chapter 2:

Kenneth Loo, ken@chapter2agency.com or Irene Ancheta, irene@chapter2agency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRP Holdco, LLC