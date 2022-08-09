InventHelp Inventors Develop Membrane Removal Tool for a Rack of Ribs (JKK-143)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fast and easy way to remove the membrane from a rack of ribs," said one of two inventors, from Baldwin City, Kan., "so we invented THE RIBSTICK. Our design ensures straight and clean removal of the membrane while also reducing excessive stress and strain on the hands."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to remove the membrane from a rack of ribs. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using the hands and a paper towel. As a result, it increases efficiency and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

