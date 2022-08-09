EQB Reports Continued Strong Lending Growth and Core Earnings, Assets under Management up to $45.8 Billion, Increases Dividend

Full-Year 2022 Guidance for Key Metrics Confirmed

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) (EQB) today reported earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 that reflected strong Q2 performance in core operations including record quarterly net interest income but with revenue growth offset at the bottom line by mark-to-market and fair value adjustments to non-interest income due to the impact of significant declines in North American equity markets on its strategic investment and security portfolios.

Core Personal and Commercial business performance in Q2 featured conventional lending growth of 36% year over year, adjusted quarterly net interest income2 up 18%, margins in line with 2022 guidance and fee-based income up 41%. However, after reflecting the decline in non-interest income, Q2 adjusted earnings2 were held to $1.75 diluted and adjusted ROE2 was 12.1%. EQB deploys capital to strategic fintech investments to gain access to early-stage technologies and innovative business models. Changes in their fair value and other derivatives are not indicative of core business performance.

Q2 adjusted net interest income2 +$25.8 million or +18% to $167.6 million (reported +$24.8 million or +17%)

offset by $12.6 million in value adjustments on securities/strategic investments and derivatives • Adjusted earnings2 -13% to $61.5 million, reported earnings -17% y/y to $58.8 million • Adjusted diluted EPS2 -13% to $1.75, reported diluted EPS -17% to $1.67 • Adjusted NIM2 1.81% consistent to Q2 2021, reported NIM1 1.80%, -1 bps y/y • Adjusted ROE2 12.1%, reported ROE 11.6% Conventional loan1 momentum continued through Q2 • Conventional loans1 +36% y/y to $24.1 billion • Single family alternative +35% y/y to $16.3 billion • Decumulation loans +200% y/y to $495 million • Commercial Finance Group +28% y/y to

$4.5 billion, Specialized Finance +107% y/y to $739 million,

and Equipment Leases +40% y/y to $902 million • Assets Under Management (AUM)1 +21% y/y to $45.8 million



EQ Bank adds 58,000 customers y/y



Year-to-date EQB set an all-time record for earnings, with 15.6% adjusted ROE2 (reported 14.9%) and on-target core business performance including

growth in net interest margins and a stable, well-provisioned credit portfolio. These results supported another dividend increase.



YTD earnings reflect margin, asset growth • Adjusted earnings2 +10% y/y to $153.9 million, reported earnings +5% y/y to $146.8 million • Adjusted diluted EPS2 +10% y/y to $4.40, reported diluted EPS +5% to $4.19 • Adjusted net interest income2 +20% y/y to $330.7 million • Adjusted NIM2 1.84%, +5 bps y/y, reported NIM1 1.83%, +4 bps y/y Record BVPS, YTD Adjusted ROE2 ahead of guidance • Adjusted ROE2 15.6%, reported ROE 14.9% • Book value per share +16% to $59.25



Strong credit metrics from long-term prudence • Net impaired loans -23 bps y/y to 0.18% of total assets



Capital ratios support strategy, growth in dividends • CETI ratio 13.5%, 0.5% above guidance

1. These are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 2 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-GAAP measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

"EQB's core businesses delivered strong, on-plan performance despite market headwinds that impacted second quarter non-interest income in the form of mark-to-market adjustments. In alignment with our ROE targets, we generated risk-managed growth in our now $24 billion conventional loan1 portfolios of 36% year over year and 7% since March. Consistent with our established risk management practices, we also continued to proactively adjust our underwriting approach across the business to respond to elevated risks from inflation, the Bank of Canada's response to inflation and our expectations of changing collateral values. That said, as we exited the quarter, the fundamental forces that provide a solid foundation for our business – including strong demand for housing in Canada's major urban centers fueled by population growth, and our distinctive position as Canada's Challenger Bank – remain firmly in place," said Andrew Moor, President and CEO. "Priorities for the current quarter include the introduction of EQ Bank's payment card, the launch of EQ Bank in Québec and readying ourselves to acquire Concentra Bank which will add significant scale and opportunity to serve more Canadians."

Record YTD performance has EQB on track to meet 2022 guidance

Although growth in conventional asset originations is expected to moderate in the second half of 2022 on risk-managed actions taken by EQB over the first two quarters, EQB today expressed confidence in stated annual guidance for the full-year 2022 of +12-15% in total lending portfolio growth (YTD 21%), +8-10% adjusted EPS 2 growth (YTD +10%), adjusted ROE 2 of 15%+ (YTD 15.6%), adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax income 2 +12% (YTD +12%), book value per share +12% (YTD +16%) and CET1 13%+ ( June 30, 2022 13.5%)

Guidance was reaffirmed based on outperformance in the first half of 2022, and will be supported by EQB's asset diversification and pricing strategies and the potential that rising interest rates will increase mortgage renewal and retention

Net interest income moves higher with stable margins

Q2 adjusted net interest income 2 +18% y/y to $167.6 million (+17% or $166.7 million reported) driven by growth in average asset balances

Q2 adjusted net interest margin 2 (NIM) of 1.81% (1.80% reported) was on target with 2022 guidance (flat to 2021), primarily reflecting growth in higher-yielding conventional loans 1 but with lower prepayment income

Full-year 2022 outlook for NIM expected to remain stable with an anticipated decline in prepayment income brought on by rising interest rates offset by asset diversification, pricing strategies and continued funding diversification

1. These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 2 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-GAAP measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

Non-interest income reflects mark-to-market, fair value adjustments

Q2 fees and other income +41% y/y to $7.9 million reflecting growth in loan portfolio and origination/servicing fees

Severe capital market volatility led to mark-to-market losses of $8.7 million on EQB's strategic investment portfolio. This portfolio was conceived and constructed to enable EQB's subsidiary, Equitable Bank to gain exposure to innovative business models and early-stage technologies that are accretive to Equitable Bank's position as Canada's Challenger Bank

EQB expects volatility to continue in the second half of 2022, but this does not reflect the underlying strategic value of these investments

EQB expects fees and other income to increase in line with the total portfolio and gains on securitization activity to remain stable or increase relative to Q2 2022

Q2 gains on securitization income were $2.2 million compared to $8.6 million a year ago due to decreased derecognition volumes and a decline in gain-on-sale margin from historically high levels; EQB expects to see a modest recovery in such income in the last half of 2022

Continued investment in Challenger innovations across people, process, and platforms

Adjusted non-interest expenses 1 in Q2 +16% y/y to $75.6 million driven by growth in assets and investments in capabilities to advance EQB's strategic innovation agenda; management continues to expect operating leverage in 2022 to be flat on average

YTD, EQB's banking operations remain the most efficient of any Canadian bank at 41.1% adjusted efficiency ratio1 (43.6% reported), but elevated in Q2 to 45.8% adjusted1 (47.7% reported), due primarily to the reduction in total quarterly revenue driven by mark-to-market and fair-value losses

Personal Banking asset growth +19% y/y to record $24.0 billion

Single-family alternative portfolio +35% y/y and +6% q/q to $16.3 billion (2022 annual guidance +12-15%) supported by higher originations and a 1.9% decline in the loan attrition rate

Single-family alternative growth expected to slow in the latter half of 2022, reflecting market conditions

Reverse mortgage assets +231% y/y to $421 million and +38% q/q (2022 annual guidance +150%) reflecting expanded distribution and increasing brand awareness of Equitable Bank as an attractive provider of reverse mortgages to Canadians nearing or in retirement as well as growth in this market

Insurance lending (CSV) +95% y/y to $73 million and +24% q/q (2022 annual guidance +100%) as growth was assisted by partnerships with nine leading insurers and the recent introduction of Immediate Financing Arrangement, a product available to whole life insurance policy holders to immediately access 100% of their total annual premium as equity

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-GAAP measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

Commercial Banking asset growth +25% y/y to $12.1 billion

Commercial Finance Group loan portfolio +28% y/y and +10% q/q to $4.5 billion (2022 annual guidance +10-15%), Business Enterprise Solutions +22% y/y and +6% q/q to $1.2 billion (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) and Specialized Finance +107% y/y and +3% q/q to $739 million (2022 annual guidance +20-30%)

Equipment leasing portfolio +40% y/y and +17% q/q to approximately $900 million (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) with 67% of new assets comprised of high credit-quality prime leases

Insured Multi-unit residential portfolio +15% y/y and +14% q/q to $4.8 billion (2022 guidance 0-5%)

Strong capital and liquidity positions

Liquid assets 1 were $3.1 billion or 7.8% of total assets at June 30, 2022 , a prudent level that reflects anticipated cash needs for upcoming quarters, compared to $2.9 billion or 9.1% a year ago when pandemic-related uncertainties were much higher

Retail and securitization funding markets remain liquid and efficient and with rising interest rates deposit markets are expected to see even more positive inflow

Equitable Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.5% at June 30, 2022 (unchanged from March 31, 2022 ) and compared to 14.4 % at June 30, 2021 , reflecting its success in deploying capital organically

Total risk-weighted assets +29% y/y and +5% q/q to $14.8 billion

Credit quality indicators reflect long-term prudence, risk management responsiveness

PCL was $5.2 million in Q2 2022 due to portfolio growth and as macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling considered the impact of rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions compared to a net benefit of $2.0 million in Q2 2021 when future expected losses recorded in 2020 were released because of improving macroeconomic variables

Allowances now approximate pre-pandemic levels and PCL is expected to be consistent with Q2 levels and grow with the size of the portfolio assuming economic forecasts prove to be accurate

Net impaired loans declined to 0.18% of total assets at June 30, 2022 from 0.41% at June 30, 2021 – reflecting net reductions across single family mortgages ( $17.5 million ), conventional commercial loans ( $36.7 million ), and equipment leases ( $2.7 million ) over the past 12 months – and also declined from 0.22% at March 31, 2022 due to the discharge of one delinquent commercial loan

EQB is well reserved for credit losses with allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 14 bps at June 30, 2022 compared to 19 bps at June 30, 2021

Realized losses were less than 1 basis point of total loan assets or $2.4 million YTD – better than its industry-leading 10-year credit history – compared to $6.6 million or 2 basis points a year ago

1 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

Equitable Bank continued to diversify its sources of funding and optimize costs of funds

During the second quarter ( May 27, 2022 ), Equitable Bank completed its second legislative covered bond issuance of €300 million. Due May 27, 2025 , the bonds were issued with an AA rating at a spread of 20 basis points over EUR mid swaps and are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin)

Equitable Bank plans a series of covered bond issuances and expects its capacity for such issuances to increase when the agreement to acquire Concentra Bank closes. Inclusive of all costs, the bonds represent Equitable Bank's lowest cost of wholesale funding

Excluding EQ Bank deposits, Equitable Bank's total other deposit principal was +34% y/y and +8% q/q to $15.9 billion at June 30, 2022 and included its Deposit Note program of $1.9 billion

EQ Bank deposits +16% y/y to record $7.6 billion with attractive economics

EQ Bank expanded its customer base by +26% y/y to 279,939 (with nearly 14,000 new customers in the second quarter alone) and during July, increased its customer base to approximately 285,000

As more Canadians take advantage of EQ Bank's best-in-class digital experience and increase product usage (as they did with +80% y/y growth in digital transactions in Q2 and +6% growth in products held per customer/y), EQ Bank is benefiting from improved economics as customer lifetime value grows with rising alternative funding, while customer acquisition costs remain stable, even while EQ Bank pays competitive deposit rates with no everyday fees

EQ Bank deposits +16% y/y and +5% q/q (2022 annual guidance +20-30%) to $7.6 billion

EQ Bank poised to introduce payment card, serve customers in Québec

This fall will see the introduction of the EQ Bank payment card, which will allow customers to make purchases wherever Mastercard are accepted. This payments experience will complement current offerings and the new functionality will allow Canadians to use EQ Bank for the majority of their day-to-day banking needs as a primary bank

EQ Bank services are also coming to Québec this fall, an important step for EQB, which has proudly served Québec customers through the brokered deposit and brokered mortgage channels for many years and has participated in the local economy as an employer of talented Challengers in its Montréal office since 2010

Equitable Bank continues to prepare for the closing of the Concentra Bank acquisition

On February 7, 2022 , Equitable Bank announced that it entered into a definitive agreement, as well as supporting agreements, to acquire Concentra Bank, Canada's 13th largest Schedule I bank by assets, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals

During the second quarter, Equitable Bank received unconditional clearance from the Competition Bureau Canada in the form of an advance ruling issued in connection with the acquisition

Equitable Bank and Concentra Bank have jointly formed a Transformation Management Office with dedicated resources to develop detailed integration plans in advance of closing while both banks continue to operate independently in serving customers

EQB announces +7% q/q increase in Common Share Dividend or +68% y/y

EQB's Board of Directors declared a common share dividend of $0.31 per common share or $1.24 annualized, payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record September 15, 2022

The three dividend increases announced since the beginning of 2022 reflect EQB's philosophy of growing the dividend while maintaining a payout ratio that is much lower than other Canadian banks and using retained capital to fuel portfolio growth with high future ROE

EQB's Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 15, 2022

EQB dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation

Normal course issuer bid (NCIB)

EQB'sNCIB allows it to repurchase up to 2,325,951 of its common shares and 289,340 of its non-cumulative 5-year reset preferred shares Series 3, representing approximately 10% of its public float as at December 10, 2021 prior to December 10, 2022 . During Q2, EQB repurchased and cancelled 7,600 preferred shares at an average price of $24.93 . No common shares were purchased during the first six months of 2022

"What is important to us is to drive results in our core personal and commercial business lines. In this regard, we have identified high-quality opportunities short and long term where our risk-managed capital allocation decisions will position EQB to continuously achieve our ROE target of 15% to 17%. From the perspective of our strategic investment portfolio, market-driven fluctuations reflected in the second quarter do not change the business value of these investments as they give us access to leading-edge knowledge, technologies and capabilities and, as recently as Q1, allowed us to capture significant gains. Putting all the component pieces of our outlook together, we look forward to proving the resiliency of our business model and consistency of our Challenger purpose through this next stage of the economic cycle while delivering on our full-year guidance," said Chadwick Westlake, EQB's Chief Financial Officer.

Analyst conference call and webcast: 8:30 a.m. ET Eastern August 10, 2022

EQB will host its second quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday August 10, 2022. To access the call live, please dial (416) 764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts.

Call archive

A replay of the call will be available until August 24, 2022 at midnight at (416) 764-8677 (passcode 542700 followed by the number sign). Alternatively, the webcast will be archived on EQB's website.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)

($000s) As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 539,509 773,251 591,752 Restricted cash 557,283 462,164 507,295 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

420,009 550,030 100,015 Investments 1,097,004 1,033,438 859,925 Loans – Personal 24,122,303 22,421,603 20,225,222 Loans – Commercial 12,123,469 10,479,159 9,667,652 Securitization retained interests 227,013 207,889 203,491 Other assets 331,168 231,536 186,901

39,417,758 36,159,070 32,342,253 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits 23,708,958 20,856,383 18,588,223 Securitization liabilities 11,366,847 11,375,020 11,483,635 Obligations under repurchase agreements 814,494 1,376,763 201,271 Deferred tax liabilities 64,180 63,141 67,520 Funding facilities 711,380 200,128 - Subscription receipts 230,821 - - Other liabilities 426,527 335,001 200,067

37,323,207 34,206,436 30,540,716 Shareholders' equity:





Preferred shares 70,424 70,607 72,001 Common shares 234,372 230,160 224,997 Contributed surplus 10,106 8,693 8,237 Retained earnings 1,773,658 1,650,757 1,513,118 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,991 (7,583) (16,816)

2,094,551 1,952,634 1,801,537

39,417,758 36,159,070 32,342,253











Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

($000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Interest income:







Loans – Personal 190,830 164,363 364,610 325,420 Loans – Commercial 133,540 103,169 249,286 204,427 Investments 3,351 3,824 7,206 6,723 Other 5,558 2,606 8,417 5,226

333,279 273,962 629,519 541,796 Interest expense:







Deposits 110,413 76,693 194,885 154,478 Securitization liabilities 53,741 55,278 103,031 111,170 Funding facilities 2,468 152 2,774 343

166,622 132,123 300,690 265,991 Net interest income 166,657 141,839 328,829 275,805 Non-interest income:







Fees and other income 7,866 5,598 13,899 11,173 Net (losses) gains on loans and investments (16,839) 4,907 (12,041) 3,446 Gains on securitization activities and income from

securitization retained interests 6,445 6,430 21,060 18,520

(2,528) 16,935 22,918 33,139 Revenue 164,129 158,774 351,747 308,944 Provision for credit losses 5,233 (1,982) 5,108 (2,754) Revenue after provision for credit losses 158,896 160,756 346,639 311,698 Non-interest expenses:







Compensation and benefits 40,067 32,396 76,839 61,369 Other 38,209 32,594 76,370 60,938

78,276 64,990 153,209 122,307 Income before income taxes 80,620 95,766 193,430 189,391 Income taxes:







Current 22,091 20,698 45,607 42,740 Deferred (307) 4,267 1,040 6,656

21,784 24,965 46,647 49,396 Net income 58,836 70,801 146,783 139,995 Dividends on preferred shares 1,086 1,111 2,175 2,225 Net income available to common shareholders 57,750 69,690 144,608 137,770









Earnings per share:







Basic 1.69 2.05 4.24 4.07 Diluted 1.67 2.02 4.19 4.01

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (unaudited)

($000s) Three months ended Six months ended

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net income 58,836 70,801 146,783 139,995 Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified

subsequently to income:







Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive

Income:







Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investment (926) - (926) - Net unrealized losses from change in fair value (8,011) (1,570) (29,380) (3,228) Reclassification of net losses to income 2,729 178 5,006 1,317 Other comprehensive income – items that will not be

reclassified subsequently to income:







Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other

Comprehensive Income:







Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair value (5,278) 6,374 (6,703) 16,102 Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings 1,836 - 3,045 -

(9,650) 4,982 (28,958) 14,191 Income tax recovery (expense) 2,531 (1,307) 7,594 (3,725)

(7,119) 3,675 (21,364) 10,466 Cash flow hedges:







Net unrealized gains from change in fair value 19,668 2,155 45,909 16,065 Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income 1,944 231 2,373 (234)

21,612 2,386 48,282 15,831 Income tax expense (5,667) (628) (12,660) (4,161)

15,945 1,758 35,622 11,670 Total other comprehensive income 8,826 5,433 14,258 22,136 Total comprehensive income 67,662 76,234 161,041 162,131

Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s) Three month period ended June 30, 2022



Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



Cash Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Total

Balance, beginning

of period 70,607 232,854 9,357 1,727,169 20,357 (22,508) (2,151) 2,037,836

Net Income - - - 58,836 - - - 58,836

Realized Loss on Sale of

investment securities - - - (1,355) - (684) (684) (2,039)

Other comprehensive

income, net of tax - - - - 15,945 (7,119) 8,826 8,826

Exercise of stock options - 1,463 - - - - - 1,463

Purchase of treasury

preferred shares (183) - - - - - - (183)

Net loss on cancellation of

treasury preferred shares - - - (6) - - - (6)

Dividends:

















Preferred shares - - - (1,086) - - - (1,086)

Common shares - - - (9,900) - - - (9,900)

Stock-based Compensation - - 804 - - - - 804

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 55 (55) - - - - -

Balance, end of period 70,424 234,372 10,106 1,773,658 36,302 (30,311) 5,991 2,094,551

($000s) Three month period ended June 30, 2021

Balance, beginning

of period 72,194 224,397 7,722 1,449,715 (10,031) (12,218) (22,249) 1,731,779

Net Income - - - 70,801 - - - 70,801

Other comprehensive

income, net of tax - - - - 1,758 3,675 5,433 5,433

Exercise of stock options - 489 - - - - - 489

Purchase of treasury preferred shares (193) - - - - - - (193)

Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares - - - (10) - - - (10)

Dividends:

















Preferred shares - - - (1,111) - - - (1,111)

Common shares - - - (6,277) - - - (6,277)

Stock-based compensation - - 626 - - - - 626

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 111 (111) - - - - -

Balance, end of period 72,001 224,997 8,237 1,513,118 (8,273) (8,543) (16,816) 1,801,537

























Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s) Six month period ended June 30, 2022



Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Cash Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Total

Balance, beginning

of period 70,607 230,160 8,693 1,650,757 680 (8,263) (7,583) 1,952,634

Net Income - - - 146,783 - - - 146,783

Realized loss on sale of

investment securities - - - (2,251) - (684) (684) (2,935)

Other comprehensive

income, net of tax - - - - 35,622 (21,364) 14,258 14,258

Exercise of stock options - 3,867 - - - - - 3,867

Purchase of treasury

preferred shares (183) - - - - - - (183)

Net loss on cancellation of

treasury preferred shares - - - (6) - - - (6)

Dividends:

















Preferred shares - - - (2,175) - - - (2,175)

Common shares - - - (19,450) - - - (19,450)

Stock-based compensation - - 1,758 - - - - 1,758

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 345 (345) - - - - -

Balance, end of period 70,424 234,372 10,106 1,773,658 36,302 (30,311) 5,991 2,094,551

($000s) Six month period ended June 30, 2021

Balance, beginning

of period 72,477 218,166 8,092 1,387,919 (19,943) (19,009) (38,952) 1,647,702

Net Income - - - 139,995 - - - 139,995

Other comprehensive

income, net of tax - - - - 11,670 10,466 22,136 22,136

Exercise of stock options - 5,715 - - - - - 5,715

Purchase of treasury preferred shares (476) - - - - - - (476)

Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares - - - (20) - - - (20)

Dividends:

















Preferred shares - - - (2,225) - - - (2,225)

Common shares - - - (12,551) - - - (12,551)

Stock-based compensation - - 1,261 - - - - 1,261

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 1,116 (1,116) - - - - -

Balance, end of period 72,001 224,997 8,237 1,513,118 (8,273) (8,543) (16,816) 1,801,537

























Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

($000s) Three months ended Six months ended Three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income 58,836 70,801 146,783 139,995 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:







Financial instruments at fair value through income 3,103 1,778 1,376 (5,612) Amortization of premiums/discount on investments 330 28 630 46 Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs 9,211 7,897 18,044 15,234 Provision for credit losses 5,233 (1,982) 5,108 (2,754) Securitization gains (1,620) (8,177) (6,248) (12,355) Stock-based compensation 804 626 1,758 1,261 Income taxes 21,784 24,965 46,647 49,396 Securitization retained interests 12,742 11,221 25,160 21,900 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Restricted cash (108,652) 25,398 (95,119) (3,256) Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements (420,009) 250,022 130,021 350,188 Loans receivable, net of securitizations (2,000,934) (1,025,059) (3,344,734) (1,672,166) Other assets 3,162 (709) (1,105) 5,198 Deposits 1,493,378 980,721 2,903,026 2,008,887 Securitization liabilities 401,333 (247,738) (227) (508,067) Obligations under repurchase agreements (65,709) 201,271 (562,269) (50,606) Funding facilities 386,805 - 511,252 - Subscription receipts 435 - 230,821 - Other liabilities (33,605) (23,931) 13,092 11,647 Income taxes paid (28,616) (15,306) (93,658) (32,531) Cash flows (used in) from operating activities (261,989) 251,826 (69,642) 316,405 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from issuance of common shares 1,463 489 3,867 5,715 Dividends paid on preferred shares (1,086) (1,111) (2,176) (2,225) Dividends paid on common shares (9,900) (6,277) (19,450) (12,551) Cash flows used in financing activities (9,523) (6,899) (17,759) (9,061) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of investments (926) (453,543) (58,826) (484,850) Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments 122,300 213,111 233,768 229,466 Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts (21,882) 336 (295,103) (89) Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (13,752) (9,346) (26,180) (17,862) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 85,740 (249,442) (146,341) (273,335) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (185,772) (4,515) (233,742) 34,009 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 725,281 596,267 773,251 557,743 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 539,509 591,752 539,509 591,752 Cash flows from operating activities include:







Interest received 289,106 250,337 560,154 508,152 Interest paid (143,009) (134,229) (265,080) (274,186) Dividends received 899 1,434 2,170 2,916

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C and EQB.R) and serves more than 360,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), it has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in the MD&A and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted financial results

On February 7, 2022, Equitable Bank announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Concentra Bank (Concentra), subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close later in 2022. As a result of the announced agreement, Equitable Bank has incurred certain acquisition costs beginning in Q4 2021. To enhance comparability between reporting periods, increase consistency with other financial institutions, and provide the reader with a better understanding of EQB's performance, adjusted results were introduced starting in Q1 2022. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjustments impacting current and prior periods:

Concentra acquisition/integration costs, pre-tax:

Q2 2022 – $2.7 million of acquisition and integration related costs and $0.9 million of interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders 1 ; and

Q1 2022 – $5.1 million of acquisition and integration related costs and $0.9 million of interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

___________________________ 1. The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts will be converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition. The net proceeds from the issuance are held in an escrow account and the interest income earned is not recognized until the closing date. In the event that the acquisition does not close, the interest that accrues to the investment will be paid to the subscription receipt holders, along with the return of their initial investment.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted

financial results As at or for the three months ended

For the six months ended

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-21

30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Reported financial results ($thousands)











Net interest income 166,657 162,172 141,839

328,829 275,805 Non-interest income (2,528) 25,446 16,935

22,918 33,139 Revenue 164,129 187,618 158,774

351,747 308,944 Non-interest expense 78,276 74,933 64,990

153,209 122,307 Pre-provision pre-tax income 85,853 112,685 93,784

198,538 186,637 Provision for credit loss 5,233 (125) (1,982)

5,108 (2,754) Income tax expense 21,784 24,863 24,965

46,647 49,396 Net income 58,836 87,947 70,801

146,783 139,995 Net income available to common shareholders 57,750 86,858 69,690

144,608 137,770 Adjustments ($ thousands)











Interest expenses – paid to subscription

receipt holders(1)



-

1,861 - 947 914 Non-interest expenses –

acquisition/integration related costs



-

7,842 - 2,709 5,133 Pre-tax adjustments 3,656 6,047 -

9,703 - Income tax expense(2) 958 1,584 -

2,542 - Post-tax adjustments 2,698 4,463 -

7,161 - Adjusted financial results ($ thousands)











Net interest income 167,604 163,086 141,839

330,690 275,805 Non-interest income (2,528) 25,446 16,935

22,918 33,139 Revenue 165,076 188,532 158,774

353,608 308,944 Non-interest expense 75,567 69,800 64,990

145,367 122,307 Pre-provision pre-tax income 89,509 118,732 93,784

208,241 186,637 Provision for credit loss 5,233 (125) (1,982)

5,108 (2,754) Income tax expense 22,742 26,447 24,965

49,189 49,396 Net income 61,534 92,410 70,801

153,944 139,995 Net income available to common shareholders 60,448 91,321 69,690

151,769 137,770 Diluted earnings per share ($, except number

of shares)











Weighted average number of diluted common

shares outstanding 34,479,387 34,545,393 34,434,216

34,512,207 34,374,572 Diluted earnings per share - reported 1.67 2.51 2.02

4.19 4.01 Diluted earnings per share - adjusted 1.75 2.64 2.02

4.40 4.01 Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share 0.08 0.13 -

0.22 -

(1) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts will be converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition. The net proceeds from the issuance are held in an escrow account and the interest income earned is not recognized until the closing date. In the event that the acquisition does not close, the interest that accrues to the investment will be paid to the subscription receipt holders, along with the return of their initial investment. (2) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.

In addition to the adjusted results that are presented above, additional adjusted financial measures and ratios are disclosed as follows:

• Reconciliation of adjusted efficiency ratio

($000s, except percentages)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended



30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Change 30-Jun-21 Change

30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Change Non-interest expenses – reported



78,276

74,933 4 %

64,990 20 %

153,209

122,307 25 % Adjustments on a pre-tax basis: Non-interest expenses – acquisition/integration related costs



(2,709)

(5,133) (47 %)

- N/A

(7,842)

- N/A Non-interest expenses – adjusted



75,567

69,800 8 %

64,990 16 %

145,367

122,307 19 % Revenue – reported



























Adjustment on a pre-tax basis:



164,129

187,618 (13 %)

158,774 3 %

351,747

308,944 14 % Interest expenses – paid to subscription receipt holders



947

914 4 %

- N/A

1,861

- N/A Revenue – adjusted



165,076

188,532 (12 %)

158,774 4 %

353,608

308,944 14 % Efficiency ratio – adjusted



45.8 %

37.0 % 8.8 %

40.9 % 4.9 %

41.1 %

39.6 % 1.5 %







































Reconciliation of adjusted return on equity (ROE)

($000s, except percentages)



For the three months ended

For the six months ended

30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Change 30-Jun-21 Change

30-Jun-22 30-Jun-21 Change Net income available to common

shareholders – reported 57,750 86,858 (34 %) 69,690 (17 %)

144,608 137,770 5 % Adjustments on an after-tax basis: Costs associated with Concentra acquisition 2,698 4,463 (40 %) - N/A

7,161 - N/A Net income available to common

shareholders – adjusted 60,448 91,321 (34 %) 69,690 (13 %)

151,769 137,770 10 % Weighted average common equity

outstanding – adjusted 2,001,383 1,926,646 4 % 1,694,570 18 %

1,956,738 1,653,599 18 % Return on equity - adjusted 12.1 % 19.2 % (7.1 %) 16.5 % (4.4 %)

15.6 % 16.8 % (1.2 %)

























Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios

Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total assets reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

($000s) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Change 30-Jun-21 Change Total assets on the consolidated balance sheet 39,417,758 37,149,968 6 % 32,342,253 22 % Loan principal derecognized 6,349,413 6,272,342 1 % 5,585,644 14 % Assets under management 45,767,171 43,422,310 5 % 37,927,897 21 %

Conventional loans: are the total on-balance sheet loan principal excluding Prime single family and Insured multi-unit residential mortgages.

($000s) 30-Jun-22 31-Mar-22 Change 30-Jun-21 Change Alternative single family mortgages 16,264,259 15,399,287 6 % 12,058,136 35 % Reverse mortgages 421,406 304,285 38 % 127,138 231 % Cash surrender value loans 73,219 59,196 24 % 37,566 95 % Total Conventional loans – Personal 16,758,884 15,762,768 6 % 12,222,840 37 %











Business Enterprise Solutions 1,228,665 1,154,573 6 % 1,011,089 22 % Commercial Finance Group 4,516,012 4,111,394 10 % 3,538,869 28 % Specialized finance 738,675 714,856 3 % 357,257 107 % Equipment leasing 902,054 772,868 17 % 643,095 40 % Total Conventional loans – Commercial 7,385,406 6,753,691 9 % 5,550,310 33 % Total Conventional loans 24,144,290 22,516,459 7 % 17,773,150 36 %

Liquid assets: is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations.

Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.

Pre-provision pre-tax income: is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.

