Amplify Publishing Group Announces Equity Investment from Mudita Venture Partners, Appointment of Industry Leaders to Board of Directors, and Name Change

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing Group, formerly known as Mascot Books, is pleased to announce an equity investment by Mudita Venture Partners and the appointment of two board members.

"As the nation's leading hybrid publisher, Amplify Publishing Group has a stellar reputation and an established track record of helping authors successfully bring their content to market," said Josh Linkner, managing partner at Mudita.

Linkner has been founder and CEO of five tech companies and currently serves as founding partner of ImpactEleven, a leading keynote speaker training organization. He is the author of four books, including two New York Times bestsellers, and will serve as APG's chairman.

"APG identified the need for a high-quality alternative to traditional publishing that provides authors with next-level service, and they have proven they can fill that void," said Linkner.

APG also welcomes the talents of longtime business journalist and media executive Eric Schurenberg to its board as director and editor-in-chief. Schurenberg was most recently the CEO of Mansueto Ventures, home to Inc. and Fast Company. In his role at APG, Schurenberg will steer the company's editorial direction.

"This company is revolutionizing and expanding not only the world of books, but also the topic areas their titles cover. I have been a fan of the organization for a while. Now, I am excited to be a part of the team," Schurenberg said.

"We are pleased to welcome Josh Linkner and Eric Schurenberg to the APG family," said publisher and CEO Naren Aryal. "The investment from Mudita Venture Partners coincides with our twentieth anniversary and our consolidation of our imprints under the Amplify Publishing Group umbrella. We are ready to continue working with exceptional authors on impactful titles."

A pioneer in the field of hybrid publishing, APG is known for bringing high-quality books to market across genres and experience levels—making the company one of the leading change agents in the push to democratize publishing. APG is currently home to six imprints: Amplify Publishing, RealClear Publishing, Tagged Publishing, Mascot Books, Subplot Publishing, and Mascot Kids.

