Saxena White P.A. Announces Settlement of Class Action on Behalf of Purchasers of Covetrus, Inc. Common Stock

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

CITY OF HOLLYWOOD POLICE OFFICERS'

RETIREMENT SYSTEM and PEMBROKE PINES

PENSION FUND FOR FIREFIGHTERS AND

POLICE OFFICERS, Individually and On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiffs, v. HENRY SCHEIN, INC.,COVETRUS, INC.,

STEVEN PALADINO, BENJAMIN SHAW, and CHRISTINE T. KOMOLA, Defendants No. 2:19-cv-5530 (GRB)(RLM) CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, CERTIFICATION OF SETTLEMENT CLASS, AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired Covetrus, Inc. ("Covetrus" or the "Company") common stock during the period from February 8, 2019, through August 12, 2019, inclusive, (the "Settlement Class Period") and were allegedly damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class")

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action for settlement purposes only on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Court-Appointed Lead Plaintiffs, City of Hollywood Police Officers' Retirement System and Pembroke Pines Pension Fund for Firefighters and Police Officers, on behalf of themselves and the Court-certified Settlement Class in the above-captioned securities class action (the "Action"), have reached a proposed settlement for $35,000,000.00 (the "Settlement"), that, if approved by the Court, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on October 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Roanne L. Mann at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, United States Courthouse, Courtroom 13C-S, 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, NY 11201. The hearing will determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Amended Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated June 17, 2022 (and in the Notice), should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Plaintiffs' application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Covetrus Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173059, Milwaukee, WI 53217, by telephone at (877) 354-3780, or by email at info@covetrussecuritieslitigation.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.CovetrusSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to be potentially eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online at the Settlement website or by mail. The Claim Form must be submitted online through the case website, www.CovetrusSecuritiesLitigation.com, or postmarked no later than December 3, 2022. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than October 4, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Plaintiffs' motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, must be filed with the Court by October 4, 2022, and served to representatives of Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than October 4, 2022, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Covetrus, Benjamin Shaw, or Defendants' Counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel. Or you may visit www.CovetrusSecuritiesLitigation.com or call toll-free at (877) 354-3780.

Requests for the Notice or Claim Form should be made to:

Covetrus Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173059

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 354-3780

www.CovetrusSecuritiesLitigation.com

info@covetrussecuritieslitigation.com

or

SAXENA WHITE P.A.

Lester R. Hooker, Esq.

7777 Glades Rd., Suite 300

Boca Raton, FL 33434

(561) 206-6708

lhooker@saxenawhite.com

Dated: July 15, 2022



By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Eastern District of New York

