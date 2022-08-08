BioIVT Acquires Cypex, a Leading Manufacturer of Drug-metabolizing Enzymes

Cypex's recombinant xenobiotic metabolizing enzymes complement BioIVT's extensive portfolio of hepatocytes and related hepatic products for drug research and development

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIVT, a leading provider of biospecimens, research models and services for drug and diagnostic development, today announced that it has acquired Cypex, a renowned manufacturer of recombinant xenobiotic metabolizing enzymes, based in Dundee, Scotland. Cypex's extensive enzyme portfolio covers a wide range of proteins involved in drug metabolism.

"We are delighted that the Cypex team is joining BioIVT, bringing with them not only their market-leading products, but also their in vitro drug metabolism technology expertise," said BioIVT Chief Executive Officer Richard Haigh. "The acquisition of Cypex enhances BioIVT's product portfolio, ensuring that we continue to meet all our biopharmaceutical customers' research requirements for their entire R&D pipeline."

"This is a good match. We view BioIVT as a like-minded partner; we share the same commitment to supplying high quality products and passion for ensuring that our customers have the best products for their research," said Dr. Michael Voice, Co-lead Scientist at Cypex. "We are excited that our customers will gain access to BioIVT's hepatocytes and other hepatic products, and benefit from its well-established global biospecimen network, and robust supply chain."

Product Development

Cypex's products are produced using a patented technology, which was developed by the University of Dundee in partnership with several leading international pharmaceutical companies. This technology enables the expression of human drug-metabolizing enzymes in bacteria, without requiring large modifications to the proteins.

Since the introduction of its first recombinant CYP enzyme in early 2000, Cypex has built an extensive product range, which contains more than 115 recombinant enzymes, including CYPs, UGTs, CES, and AOX, and companion chemicals and media. Also offered are services for inhibition screening, protein expression and drug metabolite generation. These products and services are used to generate in vitro data showing how a candidate drug will be metabolized in the human body, data often included in new drug applications to regulatory agencies.

BioIVT will continue to operate from the ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility in Dundee. Financial details about this transaction were not disclosed.

About BioIVT

BioIVT is a leading global provider of research models and value-added research services for drug discovery and development. We specialize in control and disease-state biospecimens including human and animal tissues, cell products, blood and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. And as the premier supplier of hepatic products, including hepatocytes and subcellular fractions, BioIVT enables scientists to better understand the pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism of newly discovered compounds and their effects on disease processes. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in elevating science. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow the company on Twitter @BioIVT.

