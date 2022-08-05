RCI to Host 3Q22 Conference Call on Twitter Spaces & Meet Management Event in NYC on Tuesday, August 9

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) will report fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 9, after the market closes. Later, RCI will hold its conference call at 4:30 PM ET and host a Meet Management event at 7 PM ET at Rick's Cabaret New York.

Twitter Spaces

Telephone, Webcast & Slides

Live Participant Phone: Toll Free 888-506-0062, International 973-528-0011, Passcode: 353724

Live webcast, slides and replay link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/46217

Meet Management

Investors are invited to meet management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs

Tuesday, August 9 , at 7 PM ET , at Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W 33 rd Street, New York, NY 10001

RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 60 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Diamond Cabaret, and PT's Showclub. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

