NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS to Be Global Sponsor for 2023 World Baseball Classic (TM)

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. has signed on as a Global Sponsor for the 2023World Baseball Classic (TM) to be held from Wednesday, March 8, to Tuesday, March 21, 2023. As a Global Sponsor, the Company will support the success of the pre-eminent international baseball tournament.

A total of 20 countries/regions will vie in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (TM), the only world-class tournament featuring participation by Major League Baseball players. Launched in 2006 and held every four years, this tournament will take place in 2023 for the first time in six years, having been postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round of the tournament will see four groups of five teams each competing at venues in Tokyo (Japan), Taichung (Taiwan), Phoenix (U.S.) and Miami (U.S.), with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals to be held in Tokyo and Miami. The four top finishers will then move into the final round in Miami, where an elimination tournament format will be used for the semifinals and final to determine the best team in the world.

