TenureX appoints former Gartner VP as a Board Advisor

Shlomit Harth will help define and communicate Tenurex's revolutionary vision for correspondent banking services

TEL AVIV, Israel , Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli fintech startup TenureX has appointed Shlomit Harth, board member of Meitav, and former Gartner Vice President as an Advisory board member to help develop strategy and communicate the value of the company's disruptive technology evolution to the Financial Community.

The company believes that Shlomit will play a crucial role in advising on TenureX's branding and long-term marketing strategy. Using her expertise, she is well positioned to help Tenurex shape and communicate the narrative around TenureX's "correspondent banking in a box" platform, reviving a once-moribund industry by slashing the cost, complexity, and risk of partnering with correspondent banks.

Shlomit Harth brings three decades of experience in the technology and fintech industries, including nearly 20 years as a senior executive at Gartner, where she was Vice President and Israel Country Manager. Since leaving Gartner in 2019, Harth has been an active angel investor specializing in seed-stage technology startups; she is also Venture Partner at TPY Capital.

"Getting Shlomit on board is a real coup for TenureX, especially at such a crucial early stage in our story," said Izhar Arieli, co-founder, and CEO of TenureX. "When we founded the company in 2020, we were four banking industry veterans who realized that correspondent banking was broken and had a plan to fix it. But that's only half the battle - we needed someone skilled at storytelling, with unrivaled contacts throughout the industry, and who knows how to engage financial institutions and get them passionate about the new opportunities that digital technology affords."

"At TenureX, hiring the most talented people is built into our DNA, and Shlomit stands head and shoulders above everyone else," continued Arieli. "Not only has she spent two decades building partnerships at Gartner, but she is one of only a handful of senior executives that helped define new categories of technology verticals.

"It's an open secret In the financial services industry that correspondent banking is broken," said Shlomit Harth. "The continued reliance on legacy technology makes it incredibly complex and risky for financial institutions to partner with correspondent banks and prevents them from expanding into new markets and developing new international revenue streams."

"I was deeply impressed by TenureX's technology and its vision of embedding full, end-to-end data into every transaction, making it easy for financial institutions to make intelligent, strategic, and compliant decisions. Above all, I love the chutzpah: Izhar and the team know they're doing something unique and valuable; I look forward to a fruitful collaboration and company success."

About TenureX

TenureX was founded in 2020 by four banking experts with a wide variety of industry experience.

They know first-hand the frustrations and missed opportunities faced by non-bank financial institutions as they struggle to work together, and are passionate about making things simpler for everyone in correspondent banking.

The TenureX vision is to democratize correspondent banking by moving away from subjective, rigid, bilateral, relationship banking. Instead the company is building objective, streamlined, multilateral, transaction-based relationships.

See http://www.tenurex.com

