Large Service Provider to FedEx Ground Announces the Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Patton, the owner-operator of one of the largest number of FedEx Ground routes in the United States, announced the launch of the Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP) this week.

TALP, a non-profit organization for logistics professionals – including Contracted Service Providers (CSPs) to FedEx Ground – will initially focus on electing a 10-person leadership committee that will promote the common business interests of all CSPs. The network of 6,000 CSPs are exclusive service providers for the entire FedEx Ground network.

"CSPs are small business owners, many with just 10-25 employees, that simply do not have the financial resources to withstand historic price increases in fuel, wages and trucks," said Mr. Patton. "FedEx Ground has been unwilling to address the dramatic cost changes in 2022, putting the entire network in peril."

"In FedEx's most recent earnings report on June 23, 2022, their numbers showed a stunning 30% expansion of profit margins while CSP profit margins dropped to new lows. In fact, FedEx disclosed they achieved those margins by passing fuel surcharges through to customers and withholding additional revenue from CSPs."

This TALP announcement comes 14 days after Mr. Patton's initial letter to FedEx Ground expressing genuine concern about the health of FedEx Ground's network. In a video update released today , Mr. Patton notes the purpose of TALP will be to exercise all logistics professionals' First Amendment rights to promote legislative advocacy, problem solve, and, if necessary, participate in legal challenges to secure rights that would benefit members.

Nominations for TALP's 10-person leadership committee will open August 10 and run through September 9, 2022. Voting for the TALP committee will take place from September 12 through September 18.

On August 20-21, 2022, more than half of all CSPs in the US will gather at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas for the annual Route Consultant Contractor Expo. At the Expo, contractors will be able to nominate themselves for the TALP committee; they will also have the opportunity to network and discuss pressing TALP concerns at the Expo.

Due to the unprecedented number of contractor RSVPs, the Paris Hotel's 3,300 rooms are near max capacity for the Expo dates. Contractors, sponsors, analysts and media who have not yet booked accommodations for the event are advised to book accommodations at nearby Harrah's Las Vegas or Bally's Las Vegas, if necessary.

At its core, the Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP) connects the shared experiences, successes and challenges of all logistics professionals, including the more than 6,000 contractors that exclusively power the FedEx Ground network.

TALP was the vision of Spencer Patton, the owner-operator of one of the largest number of FedEx Ground routes in the United States. Mr. Patton is also Founder and President of Route Consultant, an organization that provides consulting and brokerage services to FedEx contractors across the country.

