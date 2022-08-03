InventHelp Inventor Develops Temporary Way to Secure a Face Mask Below the Chin (PBT-192)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --..."I thought there should be a way to lower your mask without taking it off entirely when eating or drinking," said an inventor, from Avondale, Ariz., "so I invented the MASK HOLDER. My design offers a more sanitary alternative to placing your mask on an unsanitary surface or putting it in a pocket or bag."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a face mask below the chin when not in use. In doing so, it eliminates the need to set the mask down or place it within a pocket. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience and it helps to prevent lost and forgotten masks. The invention features a simple design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

