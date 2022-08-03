Incentivio and EatOkra Partner to Enhance the Digital Guest Experience for Black-Owned Restaurants

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentivio, the all-in-one digital guest engagement platform, and EatOkra , the digital guide to Black-owned restaurants, are teaming up to provide integrated digital ordering, marketing, and loyalty to the 13,000+ black-owned restaurants and 475,000+ users already using the EatOkra App.

With Incentivio, EatOkra app users will be able to find local Black-owned restaurants and place delivery, take-out, and curbside orders through the mobile app or website. EatOkra will also be able to leverage Incentivio's built-in loyalty and marketing tools to engage and reward app users for interacting with the restaurants on the EatOkra platform.

"We are privileged to be working with EatOkra and to do our part in helping them achieve their mission of connecting foodies to Black-owned restaurants," says Rajat Bhakhri, CEO and Co-founder at Incentivio.

"We are overjoyed to work with the Incentivio team," says Anthony Edwards, CEO and Co-founder at EatOkra. "Offering an integrated digital ordering, marketing, and loyalty solution allows our restaurateurs to keep more of their bottom line. This is a major win for both EatOkra and our restaurant partners." Beginning with NYC, EatOkra is currently beta testing its in-app ordering solution with an aim to release it to the public by the end of Q3 2022.

About EatOkra

EatOkra was founded by husband and wife Anthony Edwards, Jr (CEO) and Janique Edwards (COO) in Brooklyn, NY as a comprehensive, user-friendly Black-owned business directory app that makes Black food and beverage the focal point. Its mission is to help Black food entrepreneurs by attracting the support of intentional customers and providing business development resources to cultivate viable business growth.

Since its 2016 debut, EatOkra has welcomed 475,000+ users; features 13,000+ Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, cafes, food trucks, bars, and wineries across the U.S. on the app and have been featured in the following media outlets: People , Thrillist , BET , Apple and more .

About Incentivio

Founded in 2016 by Sash Dias (COO) and Rajat Bhakhri (CEO), Incentivio is the industry leader in leveraging AI and Machine Learning to drive revenue and guest engagement for restaurants. Incentivio is passionate about helping its partners build stronger relationships with their guests. That spirit of community starts with the company's consultative and customized approach to sales, implementation, customer success, and customer support. Its mission is to create connections that matter by working with restaurant brands to develop a solution that fits their experience.

Incentivio combines online ordering and white-label restaurant apps with loyalty, gift cards, machine learning upsells, CDP analytics, a data-driven marketing suite, and guest journey management to give restaurants a powerful system to build relationships with their guests and drive digital revenue.

