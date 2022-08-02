PROENERGY Kicks Off Nearly $30 Million Advanced Manufacturing Initiative

Rare and State-of-the-Art Hybrid 3D Printing Machine Represents First Milestone Toward Fortified Supply Chain and Enhanced Energy Security

SEDALIA, Mo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PROENERGY announced today a $28.8-million investment on an advanced manufacturing initiative, starting with the recent acquisition and proven application of a 3D hybrid printing machine. As part of the company's vertically integrated aeroderivative power services, PROENERGY is creating a robust supply of critical parts for LM6000 gas turbines.

The $30M Advanced Manufacturing Initiative to Fortify Power Generation Supply Chain and Enhance Energy Security

This initiative enables the company to maintain reduced manufacturing and repair times, says Jeff Canon, PROENERGY CEO.

"Independently fortifying our parts supply enables us to maintain our 120-day turnarounds for major overhauls, maintain world-class responsiveness, and progress the greater goal of global energy security," he says. "More importantly, these are critical steps in supporting renewable power generation and moving the energy transition forward."

As part of its advanced manufacturing initiative, the company's first major acquisition is a DMG MORI LASERTEC 125 DED hybrid machine. One of only a handful in the world, this technology enables manufacturing industrial-scale parts of any complexity in a small amount of time. Featuring additive and subtractive capabilities, the machine can build and machine new parts without pause.

While the DMG MORI hybrid can expedite manufacturing of high-value parts, the primary value of the machine is vastly accelerated parts development and prototyping capabilities, says Rob Andrews, PROENERGY Senior Vice President Operations.

"Creating a variable bypass-valve door, for example, would take at least 12 months for a casting process; the PROENERGY advanced manufacturing process took less than 90 days," he says. "This machine is just the beginning of our initiative, which will also include a complete refit of one of our large campus buildings with a further 16 advanced manufacturing devices. These steps will not only position PROENERGY as the top advanced manufacturing provider for any industry within Missouri, but likely in the Midwest."

About PROENERGY

Based in Sedalia, Missouri, PROENERGY is a global peak-power solutions provider with operational experience on every continent. The company offers vertically integrated aeroderivative power services, including engineering, construction, operations, repair, maintenance, research, and true, turnkey peak-power facilities that include the complete balance of plant. For more on PROENERGY, visit www.proenergyservices.com.

