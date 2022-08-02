Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Management of Seadust Cancun Family Resort

Seadust Cancun Family Resort will be Playa's 6th managed property in Mexico, and the 23rd overall for the specialized all-inclusive operator, owner, and developer

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) ("Playa") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to assume the management of the Seadust Cancun Family Resort in Mexico. Playa will manage all operations, sales and marketing of this world-class resort.

Situated along the extraordinary white sand beaches of the Cancun Hotel Zone, the 502-room resort features 10 restaurants and bars, a state of-the-art fitness center and a full-service holistic spa. Seadust Cancun Family Resort will join other notable all-inclusive resorts managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts within the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Marriott's The Luxury Collection and Jewel brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Seadust Cancun Family Resort to the Playa family," said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts. "Cancun is a competitive market with a high barrier of entry and often limited opportunity for less seasoned operators. The execution of this management agreement exemplifies Playa's proficiency as a management company and is further evidence of the value and profitability that only Playa's business model and expertise can deliver."

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best in class experience and exceptional value to our guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. Playa owns and manages 15 resorts (6,004 rooms) located throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and manages five resorts on behalf of third-party owners. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

