Lusha Launches Solution to Ensure Company CRMs are Automatically Kept Accurate and Complete

Lusha's Salesforce Data Enrichment solution enriches CRMs with Lusha's extensive database of highly accurate customer data, transforming faulty and incomplete records into new business opportunities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lusha , the B2B data community and sales intelligence platform, announced today the launch of Salesforce Data Enrichment (SFDE) - an automated enrichment solution enabling users to continuously enrich their Salesforce contact and company database's with fresh and relevant data. SFDE enables sales professionals to bolster their Salesforce CRMs with Lusha's extensive and accurate database and transform faulty and missing data into new business opportunities.

According to Salesforce's own research , on average, 90% of the contacts in their customers' CRM databases are incomplete, with 20% of records found to be useless. This includes 74% of records requiring updates and more than 25% found to be duplicates. Outdated, inaccurate, and irrelevant data translates into missed business opportunities.

Lusha's sales intelligence platform provides sales professionals and teams easy access to its crowdsourced unique database of highly accurate and complete data, helping them to identify, engage, and close qualified prospects. The new SFDE solution enables enterprise organizations to integrate the Lusha sales intelligence platform into their Salesforce database, bridging the two platforms to enable automated and ongoing enrichment of existing contact data. By eliminating the need for manual data cleansing, and ensuring that their contacts are always up-to-date, Lusha's SFDE solution saves Sales Operations Managers and their teams precious time, enables them to reach every prospect in their CRM, and discover their most relevant prospects.

"Companies spend huge amounts of resources building CRMs of both current and prospective leads, but suffer from the speed the data becomes outdated and irrelevant," said Yoni Tserruya, CEO & Co-Founder of Lusha. "B2B sales organizations rely on their CRM to identify the right prospects - so when this data is incomplete or inaccurate, their time is wasted and opportunities are lost. With our new SFDE solution, sales teams are given direct access to Lusha's extensive database of accurate contact and company information to automatically enrich their existing data and gain new insights on their prospects to scale business results."

Key features of the Salesforce Data Enrichment solution include:

Auto-Enrichment: Automated data enrichment for future audience-based candidates.

Custom Audiences: Audience based rules and filters to define audience qualification criteria based on user-specific needs.

Recommended Templates: Data-driven recommended enrichment templates based on users' Salesforce and sales activity.

High Quality Data: Gain full access to the leaders in B2B contact and company data, backed up by Lusha's 7 Trust-Filters™

Lusha's crowdsourced data community and sales intelligence platform comprises an extensive database of highly accurate and complete prospect data, including over 100 million business profiles, 60 million email addresses, 50 million direct dials, and 15 million company profiles.

For more information on the Salesforce Data Enrichment solution visit here .

About Lusha:

Lusha is a crowdsourced data community and sales intelligence platform which empowers B2B sales professionals to identify, engage and close qualified prospects thanks to accurate and accessible data. Lusha recommends relevant prospects and organizations, eliminating cumbersome research and allowing salespeople to focus on selling. Lusha's community approach ensures that salespeople from organizations of all sizes have access to accurate sales data. Lusha was founded in 2016 by Assaf Eisenstein and Yoni Tserruya and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Lusha's community has expanded to nearly 800,000 sales professionals and 273,000 sales organizations including Google, Zendesk, Aircall and Sisense. For more information, visit www.lusha.com .

