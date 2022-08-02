John Deere invests in Hello Tractor

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has made a minority investment in Hello Tractor, an ag-tech company based in Nairobi, Kenya. Hello Tractor connects tractor owners with smallholder farmers in Africa and Asia through a farm-equipment-sharing app, which allows farmers to track and manage their fleet, book customers, and access financing options.

Hello Tractor was among the first group of companies to participate in John Deere's Startup Collaborator program, launched in 2019 to enhance and deepen Deere's interaction with startup companies whose technology could add value for customers.

"John Deere sees this as an opportunity to support Hello Tractor's innovative work to provide technologies and solutions to agricultural entrepreneurs in Africa and Asia," said Jason Brantley, Director, Ag & Turf Sales & Marketing – Africa and Asia, at John Deere. "Hello Tractor's work also aligns with the John Deere Strategy and the Ag & Turf Division's Leap Ambitions to ensure 100% of new Small Ag equipment is connectivity-enabled by 2026."

"The partnership between Hello Tractor and John Deere has been building since our participation in John Deere's Startup Collaborator program," said Jehiel Oliver, Hello Tractor founder. "We look forward to continuing to work together to ultimately help drive better economic outcomes for smallholder farmers."

Hello Tractor has approximately 25 employees and will continue to operate from its current location in Africa.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/ .

About Hello Tractor

Hello Tractor is an award-winning agricultural technology company focused on improving food and income security for smallholder farmers relying on expensive and often unavailable manual labor. Our solution: we have developed technology to increase and optimize tractor activity in Africa. Hello Tractor connects tractor owners and smallholder farmers in Sub-Saharan Africa through farm equipment sharing application that bridges the gap between traditional farming and more technologically advanced approaches.

By creating equitable access to tractor services, Hello Tractor enables smallholder farmers to earn more and grow more, improving livelihoods and food security for their families and communities. To learn more about Hello Tractor, visit www.hellotractor.com/press.

View original content:

SOURCE Deere & Company