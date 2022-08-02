InventHelp Inventor Develops and Improved Roof Nailing Tool that is Safer and Easier to Use (AVT-102)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a general contractor for 30 years, I've never seen a roof nailing gun that didn't need an air compressor to operate," said an inventor from Elsa, Texas, "so I invented South Coast Cordless Roof Nailer. Workers can pay more attention on their roof nailing tasks instead of moving around air hoses as they work from area to area."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides freedom of movement without being bound by an air compressor hose and the typical repositioning of the hose. It is sufficiently powered to apply roofing materials and can be especially helpful for working on taller structures. The South Coast Cordless Roof Nailer is easy to use, functional and convenient. It saves time, it increases visibility at night and it is safer and more efficient to use than typical roof nail guns.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVT-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp