Harmonic Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record total revenue up 39% year over year

Cable Access revenue up 62% and Video SaaS revenue up 69% year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2022.

Harmonic logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmonic Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Harmonic delivered another record quarter, with 39% year over year revenue growth and over 15% adjusted EBITDA margin," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our Cable Access business grew 62% and our Video SaaS revenue grew 69% year over year, highlighting strong demand and powerful competitive differentiation. We ended the second quarter with backlog and deferred revenue near record levels, providing good visibility as we enter the second half of 2022."

Q2 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $157.4 million , up 39% year over year

Gross margin: GAAP 52.3% and non-GAAP 52.8%, compared to GAAP 53.3% and non-GAAP 53.9% in the year ago period

Operating income: GAAP income $15.1 million and non-GAAP income $21.4 million , compared to GAAP income $2.1 million and non-GAAP income $6.6 million in the year ago period

Net income: GAAP net income $14.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $17.6 million , compared to GAAP net loss $2.0 million and non-GAAP net income $4.8 million in the year ago period

Adjusted EBITDA: $24.3 million income compared to $9.5 million income in the year ago period

EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.14 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.16 , compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.05 in the year ago period

Cash: $121.8 million , up $6.6 million year over year

Business

CableOS ® solution commercially deployed with 79 customers, up 27% year over year

CableOS deployments scaled to 8.5 million served cable modems, up 159% year over year

New Tier 1 live sports streaming SaaS wins and expansions

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2021



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 157.4

$ 147.4

$ 113.4

$ 157.4

$ 147.4

$ 113.4 Net income (loss)

$ 14.8

$ (1.5)

$ (2.0)

$ 17.6

$ 8.9

$ 4.8 EPS

$ 0.14

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ 0.16

$ 0.08

$ 0.05

















Other Financial Information Q2 2022

Q1 2022

Q2 2021

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter $ 24.3

$ 14.5

$ 9.5 Bookings for the quarter $ 140.9

$ 205.5

$ 186.9 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 477.8

$ 497.3

$ 347.2 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 121.8

$ 100.7

$ 115.2

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance



Q3 2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 62

$ 85

$ —

$ 147

$ 66

$ 91

$ —

$ 157 Gross margin % 57.0 %

43.0 %

(0.6) %

48.3 %

58.0 %

45.0 %

(0.6) %

49.9 % Gross profit $ 35

$ 37

$ (1)

$ 71

$ 38

$ 41

$ (1)

$ 78 Operating expenses $ 36

$ 24

$ 6

$ 66

$ 37

$ 26

$ 6

$ 69 Operating income (loss) $ (1)

$ 13

$ (7)

$ 5

$ 1

$ 15

$ (7)

$ 9 Tax rate (3)











33.0 %













33.0 % EPS (3)











$ 0.02













$ 0.05 Shares (3)











109.5













109.5 Cash (3)











$ 110













$ 120

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2022 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP Net revenue $ 272

$ 335

$ —

$ 607

$ 282

$ 345

$ —

$ 627 Gross margin % 58.3 %

42.1 %

(0.5) %

48.9 %

59.5 %

43.5 %

(0.4) %

50.3 % Gross profit $ 159

$ 141

$ (3)

$ 297

$ 168

$ 150

$ (3)

$ 315 Operating expenses $ 145

$ 94

$ 25

$ 264

$ 148

$ 100

$ 25

$ 273 Operating income $ 14

$ 47

$ (28)

$ 33

$ 20

$ 50

$ (28)

$ 42 Tax rate (3)











33.0 %













33.0 % EPS (3)











$ 0.19













$ 0.25 Shares (3)











109.6













109.6 Cash (3)











$ 95













$ 105

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q3 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Cable Access

Total

Video

Cable Access

Total Net revenue $ 62

$ 85

$ 147

$ 66

$ 91

$ 157 Gross margin % 57.0 %

43.0 %

48.9 %

58.0 %

45.0 %

50.5 % Gross profit $ 35

$ 37

$ 72

$ 38

$ 41

$ 79 Operating expenses $ 36

$ 24

$ 60

$ 37

$ 26

$ 63 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1

$ 14

$ 15

$ 3

$ 16

$ 19 Tax rate (2)







13.0 %









13.0 % EPS (2)







$ 0.08









$ 0.12 Shares (2)







109.5









109.5 Cash (2)







$ 110









$ 120

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2022 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data) Video

Cable Access

Total

Video

Cable Access

Total Net revenue $ 272

$ 335

$ 607

$ 282

$ 345

$ 627 Gross margin % 58.3 %

42.1 %

49.4 %

59.5 %

43.5 %

50.7 % Gross profit $ 159

$ 141

$ 300

$ 168

$ 150

$ 318 Operating expenses $ 145

$ 94

$ 239

$ 148

$ 100

$ 248 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19

$ 53

$ 72

$ 26

$ 56

$ 82 Tax rate (2)







13.0 %









13.0 % EPS (2)







$ 0.44









$ 0.52 Shares (2)







109.6









109.6 Cash (2)







$ 95









$ 105

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, August 1, 2022. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa55199c150564ee4b8118917be1e93c9. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The Company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Gain and losses on equity investments - We exclude the gain and losses from the sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



July 1, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,819

$ 133,431 Accounts receivable, net 106,351

88,529 Inventories 82,636

71,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,620

29,972 Total current assets 338,426

323,127 Property and equipment, net 41,604

42,721 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,183

30,968 Other non-current assets 54,315

56,657 Goodwill 236,931

240,213 Total assets $ 698,459

$ 693,686







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt, current $ 37,588

$ 36,824 Other debts, current 4,717

4,992 Accounts payable 38,515

64,429 Deferred revenue 74,599

57,226 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,950

7,346 Other current liabilities 59,615

53,644 Total current liabilities 221,984

224,461 Convertible debt, non-current 113,541

98,941 Other debts, non-current 11,060

12,989 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 25,885

29,120 Other non-current liabilities 29,153

31,379 Total liabilities 401,623

396,890







Convertible debt —

883 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 105,061 and 102,959 shares issued and outstanding at July 1, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 105

103 Additional paid-in capital 2,371,001

2,387,039 Accumulated deficit (2,061,320)

(2,087,957) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,950)

(3,272) Total stockholders' equity 296,836

295,913 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 698,459

$ 693,686

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 1, 2022

July 2, 2021

July 1, 2022

July 2, 2021 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 121,868

$ 78,598

$ 234,852

$ 158,574 SaaS and service 35,578

34,850

70,033

66,450 Total net revenue 157,446

113,448

304,885

225,024 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 62,341

40,365

128,723

82,984 SaaS and service 12,704

12,578

24,579

26,390 Total cost of revenue 75,045

52,943

153,302

109,374 Total gross profit 82,401

60,505

151,583

115,650 Operating expenses:













Research and development 29,920

24,783

58,753

48,311 Selling, general and administrative 36,768

33,586

73,411

68,497 Amortization of intangibles —

—

—

507 Restructuring and related charges 631

—

1,801

43 Total operating expenses 67,319

58,369

133,965

117,358 Income (loss) from operations 15,082

2,136

17,618

(1,708) Interest expense, net (1,394)

(2,630)

(2,827)

(5,233) Other income (expense), net 4,274

(147)

4,336

872 Income (loss) before income taxes 17,962

(641)

19,127

(6,069) Provision for income taxes 3,122

1,368

5,816

2,064 Net income (loss) $ 14,840

$ (2,009)

$ 13,311

$ (8,133)















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.14

$ (0.02)

$ 0.13

$ (0.08) Diluted $ 0.14

$ (0.02)

$ 0.12

$ (0.08) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 104,630

101,218

104,312

100,539 Diluted 108,984

101,218

109,774

100,539

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Six Months Ended

July 1, 2022

July 2, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 13,311

$ (8,133) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation 6,128

6,164 Amortization of intangibles —

507 Stock-based compensation 13,161

12,429 Amortization of convertible debt discount 596

3,093 Amortization of warrant 863

863 Foreign currency remeasurement (1,680)

(1,897) Deferred income taxes 1,401

981 Provision for expected credit losses and returns 1,648

2,230 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 3,805

1,004 Gains on sale of investment in equity securities (4,370)

— Other adjustments 338

111 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (21,386)

(36,709) Inventories (15,429)

(8,825) Other assets (1,367)

882 Accounts payable (23,355)

14,544 Deferred revenues 16,393

15,553 Other liabilities 4,287

15,642 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (5,656)

18,439 Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investment 7,962

— Purchases of property and equipment (5,504)

(7,685) Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities 2,458

(7,685) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock (5,013)

— Proceeds from other debts 3,499

3,772 Repayment of other debts (4,393)

(5,401) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 6,130

9,068 Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (3,083)

(1,194) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,860)

6,245 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,554)

(467) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11,612)

16,532 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133,431

98,645 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 121,819

$ 115,177

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

July 1, 2022

April 1, 2022

July 2, 2021 Geography















Americas $ 117,607 75 %

$ 103,157 70 %

$ 71,525 63 % EMEA 29,699 19 %

35,702 24 %

28,441 25 % APAC 10,140 6 %

8,580 6 %

13,482 12 % Total $ 157,446 100 %

$ 147,439 100 %

$ 113,448 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 98,551 63 %

$ 92,521 63 %

$ 68,929 61 % Broadcast and Media 58,895 37 %

54,918 37 %

44,519 39 % Total $ 157,446 100 %

$ 147,439 100 %

$ 113,448 100 %



Six Months Ended

July 1, 2022

July 2, 2021 Geography









Americas $ 220,764 72 %

$ 146,587 65 % EMEA 65,401 22 %

56,048 25 % APAC 18,720 6 %

22,389 10 % Total $ 304,885 100 %

$ 225,024 100 %











Market









Service Provider $ 191,072 63 %

$ 122,589 54 % Broadcast and Media 113,813 37 %

102,435 46 % Total $ 304,885 100 %

$ 225,024 100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended July 1, 2022

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 76,215

$ 81,231

$ 157,446

$ —

$ 157,446 Gross profit 48,136

34,936

83,072

(671)

82,401 Gross margin % 63.2 %

43.0 %

52.8 %





52.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 12,749

11,595

24,344

(9,504)

14,840 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 16.7 %

14.3 %

15.5 %





9.4 %





















Three Months Ended April 1, 2022

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 65,842

$ 81,597

$ 147,439

$ —

$ 147,439 Gross profit 38,684

31,011

69,695

(513)

69,182 Gross margin % 58.8 %

38.0 %

47.3 %





46.9 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 4,801

9,650

14,451

(15,980)

(1,529) Adjusted EBITDA margin % 7.3 %

11.8 %

9.8 %





(1.0) %





















Three Months Ended July 2, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 63,355

$ 50,093

$ 113,448

$ —

$ 113,448 Gross profit 37,571

23,538

61,109

(604)

60,505 Gross margin % 59.3 %

47.0 %

53.9 %





53.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 3,399

6,112

9,511

(11,520)

(2,009) Adjusted EBITDA margin % 5.4 %

12.2 %

8.4 %





(1.8) %



Six Months Ended July 1, 2022

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 142,057

$ 162,828

$ 304,885

$ —

$ 304,885 Gross profit 86,820

65,947

152,767

(1,184)

151,583 Gross margin % 61.1 %

40.5 %

50.1 %





49.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 17,550

21,245

38,795

(25,484)

13,311 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 12.4 %

13.0 %

12.7 %





4.4 %





















Six Months Ended July 2, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 133,686

$ 91,338

$ 225,024

$ —

$ 225,024 Gross profit 76,345

40,946

117,291

(1,641)

115,650 Gross margin % 57.1 %

44.8 %

52.1 %





51.4 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 9,512

9,141

18,653

(26,786)

(8,133) Adjusted EBITDA margin % 7.1 %

10.0 %

8.3 %





(3.6) %

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended July 1, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Income

(Expense), net

Net Income GAAP $ 157,446

$ 82,401

$ 67,319

$ 15,082

$ 2,880

$ 14,840 Stock-based compensation —

557

(5,018)

5,575

—

5,575 Restructuring and related charges —

114

(631)

745

—

745 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

—

(4,349)

(4,349) Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

299

299 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

492 Total adjustments —

671

(5,649)

6,320

(4,050)

2,762 Non-GAAP $ 157,446

$ 83,072

$ 61,670

$ 21,402

$ (1,170)

$ 17,602 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.3 %

42.8 %

9.6 %

1.8 %

9.4 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.8 %

39.2 %

13.6 %

(0.7) %

11.2 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.14 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.16 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















108,984



Three Months Ended April 1, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 147,439

$ 69,182

$ 66,646

$ 2,536

$ (1,371)

$ (1,529) Stock-based compensation —

527

(7,059)

7,586

—

7,586 Restructuring and related charges —

(14)

(1,170)

1,156

—

1,156 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

297

297 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,367 Total adjustments —

513

(8,229)

8,742

297

10,406 Non-GAAP $ 147,439

$ 69,695

$ 58,417

$ 11,278

$ (1,074)

$ 8,877 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



46.9 %

45.2 %

1.7 %

(0.9) %

(1.0) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



47.3 %

39.6 %

7.6 %

(0.7) %

6.0 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.01) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.08 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















103,994 Non-GAAP



















110,563



Three Months Ended July 2, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating Expense

Income from Operations

Total Non-operating Expense, net

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $ 113,448

$ 60,505

$ 58,369

$ 2,136

$ (2,777)

$ (2,009) Stock-based compensation —

222

(3,811)

4,033

—

4,033 Restructuring and related charges —

382

—

382

—

382 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

1,560

1,560 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

836 Total adjustments —

604

(3,811)

4,415

1,560

6,811 Non-GAAP $ 113,448

$ 61,109

$ 54,558

$ 6,551

$ (1,217)

$ 4,802 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.3 %

51.5 %

1.9 %

(2.4) %

(1.8) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.9 %

48.1 %

5.8 %

(1.1) %

4.2 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.02) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.05 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















101,218 Non-GAAP



















103,825



Six Months Ended July 1, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Income

(Expense), net

Net Income GAAP $ 304,885

$ 151,583

$ 133,965

$ 17,618

$ 1,509

$ 13,311 Stock-based compensation —

1,084

(12,077)

13,161

—

13,161 Restructuring and related charges —

100

(1,801)

1,901

—

1,901 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

—

(4,349)

(4,349) Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

596

596 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,859 Total adjustments —

1,184

(13,878)

15,062

(3,753)

13,168 Non-GAAP $ 304,885

$ 152,767

$ 120,087

$ 32,680

$ (2,244)

$ 26,479 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



49.7 %

43.9 %

5.8 %

0.5 %

4.4 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.1 %

39.4 %

10.7 %

(0.7) %

8.7 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.12 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.24 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















109,774



Six Months Ended July 2, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 225,024

$ 115,650

$ 117,358

$ (1,708)

$ (4,361)

$ (8,133) Stock-based compensation —

1,295

(11,136)

12,431

—

12,431 Amortization of intangibles —

—

(507)

507

—

507 Restructuring and related charges —

346

(43)

389

—

389 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

—

3,092

3,092 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

—

—

1,030 Total adjustments —

1,641

(11,686)

13,327

3,092

17,449 Non-GAAP $ 225,024

$ 117,291

$ 105,672

$ 11,619

$ (1,269)

$ 9,316 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.4 %

52.2 %

(0.8) %

(1.9) %

(3.6) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.1 %

47.0 %

5.2 %

(0.6) %

4.1 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.08) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.09 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















100,539 Non-GAAP



















103,494

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

July 1, 2022

April 1, 2022

July 2, 2021 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 14,840

$ (1,529)

$ (2,009) Provision for income taxes 3,122

2,694

1,368 Interest expense, net 1,394

1,433

2,630 Depreciation 3,017

3,111

3,107 EBITDA 22,373

5,709

5,096











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 5,575

7,586

4,033 Restructuring and related charges 745

1,156

382 Gain on sale of equity investment (4,349)

—

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,344

$ 14,451

$ 9,511



Six Months Ended

July 1, 2022

July 2, 2021 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 13,311

$ (8,133) Provision for income taxes 5,816

2,064 Interest expense, net 2,827

5,233 Depreciation 6,128

6,164 Amortization of intangibles —

507 EBITDA 28,082

5,835







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 13,161

12,431 Restructuring and related charges 1,901

389 Gain on sale of equity investment (4,349)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,795

$ 18,655

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q3 2022 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating Expense

Net Income GAAP $ 147 to $ 157

$ 71 to $ 78

$ 66 to $ 69

$ 2 to $ 5 Stock-based compensation expense —

1

(6)

7 Restructuring and related charges —

—

(1)

1 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

— Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

— to 1 Total adjustments —

1

(6)

7 to 8 Non-GAAP $ 147 to $ 157

$ 72 to $ 79

$ 60 to $ 63

$ 9 to $ 13 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







48.3 % to 49.9 %

44.9 % to 43.9 %

1.4 % to 3.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







48.9 % to 50.5 %

40.8 % to 40.1 %

6.1 % to 8.3 % Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$ 0.02 to $ 0.05 Non-GAAP























$ 0.08 to $ 0.12 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























109.5

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2022 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating Expense

Net Income GAAP $ 607 to $ 627

$ 297 to $ 315

$ 264 to $ 273

$ 21 to $ 27 Stock-based compensation expense —

2

(23)

25 Restructuring and related charges —

1

(2)

3 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

1 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

—

(4) Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

3 to 5 Total adjustments —

3

(25)

28 to 30 Non-GAAP $ 607 to $ 627

$ 300 to $ 318

$ 239 to $ 248

$ 49 to $ 57 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







48.9 % to 50.3 %

43.5 % to 43.5 %

3.5 % to 4.3 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







49.4 % to 50.7 %

39.4 % to 39.6 %

8.1 % to 9.1 % Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$ 0.19 to $ 0.25 Non-GAAP























$ 0.44 to $ 0.52 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























109.6

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1) (In millions)



Q3 2022 Financial

Guidance

2022 Financial

Guidance Net income - GAAP $ 2 to $ 5

$ 21 to $ 27 Provision for income taxes 1

2

10

14 Interest expense, net 1

1

5

5 Depreciation 3

3

12

12 EBITDA $ 7 to $ 11

$ 48 to $ 58















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation 7

7

25

25 Restructuring and related charges 1

1

3

3 Gain on sale of equity investment —

—

(4)

(4) Adjusted EBITDA $ 15 to $ 19

$ 72 to $ 82

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.