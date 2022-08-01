E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies Completes its Second Acquisition of 2022 by Acquiring L&L Pool Service

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies, Inc., the premier pool service and supply company in Arizona, announced today that it has acquired the assets of L&L Pool Service. The acquisition combines two of the largest pool service companies in Tucson, AZ.

L&L's founder Lonnie Lominac commented, "In today's competitive market, we need to be able to offer our customers a better experience and employees growth opportunities. E-Konomy can provide our customers a full range of products and services – from retail to renovations –- as well as providing our employees with benefits and room for advancement. E-Konomy owner Dapo Fadeyi has a great vision that matches my own, and our entire team and I are excited."

Dapo Fadeyi, president of E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies, Inc., said, "We've always had a good relationship with L&L, going back more than 30 years. The two businesses are very complementary, and it was a natural fit to combine the two best service teams."

About L&L Pool Service

Since 1989 L&L Pool Service has been providing a wide variety of residential and commercial services in the greater Tucson area.

About E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies

Founded in 1961, E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies, Inc., provides a full range of maintenance, renovation, and repair services for in-ground pools and hot tubs in Tucson and surrounding areas. The company carries an extensive inventory of pool and hot tub supplies, chemicals and parts at its two retail locations.

