RINGO STARR RELEASES 'EP3' FEATURING 4 NEW TRACKS

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UMe announces the release of EP3 featuring four brand new tracks from Ringo Starr, to be released on September 16, 2022, pre-order HERE. These four new tracks were all recorded at Starr's Roccabella West studio just as he did for his Change The World and Zoom In EPs, featuring longtime collaborators Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar. Ringo's instantly recognizable vocals, feel-good lyrics, easy-breezy melodies, and frequent and new collaborators created songs that span the spectrum of pop, country, reggae and rock and roll. EP3 will be available September 16th digitally and on CD, and on 10" vinyl and as a limited edition translucent royal blue cassette on November 18, 2022.

"I am in my studio writing and recording every chance I get. It's what I have always done and will continue to do, and releasing EPs more frequently allows me to continue to be creative and give each song a little more love." - RINGO

World Go Round Everyone and Everything Let's Be Friends Free Your Soul (feat. Dave Koz and José Antonio Rodriguez )

The upbeat rocker "World Go Round," written by Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams, continues to spread Ringo's positive message of hope and togetherness. The track features Ringo on vocals, drums, and percussion, Steve Lukather on guitar, Joseph Williams on keyboards, with background vocals provided by Joseph Willams, Billy Valentine, Zelma Davis and Maiya Sykes.

Written by Linda Perry, "Everyone and Everything" captures the classic Ringo Starr sound and features Ringo on vocals, drums and percussion along with Linda Perry on guitar and percussion. Billy Mohler lays down bass and guitar, Damon Fox provides melotron, piano and wurly, with all background vocals by Linda Perry, Billy Valentine, Zelma Davis and Maiya Sykes.

Featuring an infectious dance groove, "Let's Be Friends" was written by Ringo's longtime engineer Bruce Sugar along with Sam Hollander, with Ringo Starr handling vocal and drum duties, Nathan East on bass, Steve Lukather playing guitar, Bruce Sugar on keyboards, percussion and horn arrangement, handclaps and percussion by Sam Hollander, and Billy Valentine, Zelma Davis and Maiya Sykes on background vocals.

Written by Ringo Starr and Bruce Sugar, the soothing, rhythmic sound of "Free Your Soul" transports the listener to an island beach on a clear warm night under a full moon. With Ringo on vocals, drums and handclaps, the song also features Dave Koz on tenor sax and José Antonio Rodriguez on nylon guitar, Nathan East on bass, Bruce Sugar on keyboards, percussion and horn arrangement, and Billy Valentine, Zelma Davis and Maiya Sykes providing backing vocals.

