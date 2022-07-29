THE BIG3 DEBUTS IN TAMPA FOR THE PLAYOFFS AND RETURNS TO ATLANTA FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, INAUGURAL BIG3 ALL-STAR GAME, AND FIRST-EVER CELEBRITY GAME

Playoffs Tip-Off in Tampa at Amalie Arena on August 14, Tickets on Sale Here

2022 BIG3 Champions Will be Crowned at StateFarm Arena on August 21, Tickets for Championship Game, All-Star Game, and Celebrity Game are on Sale Here with code FB22

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced tickets are on sale for the league's playoffs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on August 14 and 2022 Championship Game, Inaugural All-Star Game, and First-Ever Celebrity Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on August 21.

After the regular season ends on August 6, the top four teams will move on to the playoffs in Tampa, tipping off at 4 pm ET on Sunday, August 14. The two winning teams in Tampa will then go head-to-head for the title of 2022 BIG3 Champion in Atlanta. The first-ever BIG3 All-Star Game will tip off at 4 pm ET on Sunday, August 21, followed by the Championship Game at 5 pm ET. Both games will air on CBS and Paramount +. The top players and two coaches from each of the 10 teams not in the Championship Game will be selected to play in the All-Star Game.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the BIG3 to Tampa and Atlanta next month," said Ice Cube, BIG3 Co-Founder. "The end of the season is where history is made. Tampa is where people go to win, they don't call it 'Champa Bay for nothing. Our fans in Atlanta brought the fire back in 2019 so we know they will be out in full force for our first-ever All-Star and Celebrity games. As for the Championship, will Trilogy go back to back? Can Dusan Bulut lead the Aliens to their first-ever Championship? In our most competitive season yet, you'll just have to tune in to find out."

BIG3, in partnership with Monster Energy, will announce more details on the Celebrity game, including participants and broadcast information for the game, in the coming weeks.

"Atlanta is a mecca for artists and in-game entertainment is a core part of what makes the BIG3 so special," said Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO. "Our Championship Game has always been a unique combination of the most competitive FIREBALL3 and the hottest celebrities and musical guests, all the way back to when Snoop Dogg, now owner of Bivouac, performed in 2019. Adding the Celebrity and All-Star Games to the Championship weekend is a natural fit and the lineup of talent both on the court and courtside will be can't miss."

Tickets for the remainder of the regular season can be purchased here. Tickets for the playoffs at Amalie Arena can be purchased here . Tickets for the Celebrity, All-Star, and Championship Games can be purchased here . For more information, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

