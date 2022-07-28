VAPORESSO shines at the Las Vegas Champs Trade Show with the futuristic LUXE X

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, a renowned vaping brand showcased its new technology today at the 2022 Las Vegas Champs Trade Show with the new LUXE X kit. This year's Las Vegas Champs Trade Show has attracted smoke and vape shops, dispensaries, glass blowers, online marketers, and counter-culture industry professionals from around the world.

Several vape enthusiasts, retailers, wholesalers and distributors have taken notice of VAPORESSO at the expo. Putting innovation, reliability and style into the vape market, the LUXE X has especially captured customers' attention.

Channeling vapers' needs, the LUXE X ensures a more accurate, powerful and 50% longer-lasting flavor delivery, thanks to VAPORESSO's newly developed COREX heating technology.

The LUXE X is clear like crystal in appearance yet solid in build. The sleek transparent design shows users what they're getting under the hood, while with three layers of coating, the casing is durable enough to withstand any abuse. The device also boasts futuristic adaptability, with DTL vaping support in a small package.

"We're happy to meet many of our lovely customers and partners here in the US. We take pride in supplying quality, innovative and stylish ENDS devices to our American retailers and customers." Said GTM Director of VAPORESSO, Kevin Chan. "With a focus on future innovation and users' needs, we look forward to continuing our success in the US market."

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

