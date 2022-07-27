The Spanish tattoo artist is known for tattooing celebrities like Drake, LeBron James, and Odell Beckham Jr. and has a year long waiting list for his $100k artwork

BOSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today they have officially signed Joaquin Ganga. Joaquin, known by most as simply "Ganga", is a tattoo artist, entrepreneur, and artist born and raised in Spain. Ganga is well known internationally for tattooing celebrities such as Drake, LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr, Canelo Alvarez, Tyga, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Anthony Davis, Lil Durk, among many others.

XSET Makes History by Adding Pop Culture's Most Influential Tattoo Artist Ganga to their Gaming Organization (PRNewswire)

Ganga is the CEO and founder of two tattoo studios, one in Murica, Spain and the other in Los Angeles, California. He has also started two academies for aspiring tattoo artists, located in Murcia and Madrid.

"The amazing thing about tattooing and gaming is that both of these cultures have crossed paths and have even intertwined with different communities for many years," said Ganga. "XSET is the one esports organization who has truly brought together and cultivated communities of people from art, gaming, music, fashion and sports. It really is an honor to be officially partnering with a group of people who can appreciate how these communities can harmonize."

XSET plans to build gaming lounges in the Ganga Studio locations located in Los Angeles, California and Murcia, Spain. XSET also plans to form partnerships between Ganga and multiple gaming studios while also creating various forms of content in the process.

With the announcement of this partnership comes the drop of the first of three installments of Ganga x XSET merchandise. Ganga and XSET teased a matte black custom xbox skin which featured designs of Ganga's infamous "nomad" figurine and Dalì artwork.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Ganga to the XSET family," said XSET Chief Innovation Officer Lonnie Anthony. "When I came on as Chief Innovation Officer, I definitely wanted to make a splash with my first signee within the organization. Ganga is the best artist in the world, and he embodies the crossover between the different verticals that XSET represents (art, gaming, music, fashion, sports). The world is just beginning to wake up to the genius of Ganga and we look forward to helping him make his mark in the area of gaming."

About Joaquin Ganga

Joaquin Ganga is a tattoo artist, entrepreneur, and artist born and raised in Spain. His style has transcended borders, as he has taken his work around the world from Spain to the USA, England, Costa Rica, France and Italy. Ganga has great passion for tattoos and a preference for the hyper realistic style. He is well known internationally for tattooing celebrities such as Drake, LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr, Canelo Alvarez, Tyga, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Anthony Davis, Lil Durk, among many others. He is the CEO and founder of two tattoo studios, one in Murica, Spain and the other in Los Angeles, California. He has also started two academies for aspiring tattoo artists, located in Murcia and Madrid. Among his artistic projects, Ganga created a hyper realistic portrait of Salvador Dali called 'Metamorphosis' on synthetic syn, which is known to be the biggest tattoo in the world. With the help of "The Shoe Surgeon" and his team, Ganga has birthed an exclusive edition of the well known Air Jordan 1's. In addition, he has just launched the second edition of one of his biggest artistic projects: 'Nomad', a collectible toy designed and created by Ganga himself. Ganga has been featured in multiple publications such as Forbes, GQ, Complex, Billboard, and People.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XSET