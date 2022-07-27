Society for Science Announces 45 Winners of $176K in STEM Action Grants for their Exemplary Contributions to Society, Community and Science

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Society for Science, one of the nation's most prominent scientific and educational institutions, today announced the recipients of the 2022 STEM Action Grants Program. A total of $176,000 will be awarded to 45 innovative community-based STEM organizations based in 22 states and Washington, D.C. The program works toward developing an inclusive STEM talent pool by strengthening and improving outcomes for groups that have been historically left behind in STEM education and careers, including Black and Latinx individuals, Native Americans, women and gender-expansive persons, persons with disabilities as well as low-income students from rural and urban areas.

In addition to these awards, four special Presidential Awards totaling $10,000 will be given to four emeriti STEM Action Grantees: Black Girls Dive, Electric Girls, Kul Wicasa Wopasi (Lower Brule) and Safe Alternative Foundation for Education (SAFE); these distinguished awards are in recognition of the growth and exemplary work these nonprofits are doing to make STEM education accessible to all.

With a keen lens on equity, this year's class of grantees represents one that is fiercely committed to diversity and mobility in STEM — they are ensuring that underserved and marginalized communities have opportunities using a variety of approaches and outreach efforts. For instance, a few organizations this year are dedicated to making STEM accessible to individuals with disabilities. One is creating resources and teaching STEM to visually impaired persons while another is developing devices for amputees, aiming to increase the accessibility of prosthetic devices.

Other grantees this year are designing experiences so students can see STEM in action and explore new career possibilities through hands-on learning. By bringing students aboard a vessel with shark scientists, one group is exposing them to marine and environmental sciences and conservation. Another is focused on raising the next generation of climate leaders who will address the perils of climate change and sea level rise on coastal communities and beyond.

Additionally, a collection of organizations is helping students to become strong communicators. Through arts, radio and digital media production, the goal is to attract students of all backgrounds to science, technology and communications. Students are working with science journalism mentors who are helping them to build strong science communication skills via reading about the latest science research and communicating that research clearly for the public's understanding. A few other organizations are focused on helping students to build technical knowledge and know-how in audio and podcasting — valuable and transferable skills in a world that is increasingly drawn to these distinct modes of storytelling.

The following 45 organizations have been honored with STEM Action Grants in 2022:

3D Girls, Inc.

Accessible Prosthetics Initiative (API)

An Open Book Foundation

ANGARI Foundation

Art Technically

Austin Youth River Watch

Be Loud Studios

Black Girls Do Engineer

Black Girls Dive

Blue Marble Space Institute of Science

C Cubed Training

Calculated Genius Inc.

California Desert Land Conservancy

CodeVA

Columbia College Girls Who Game

Culturally Relevant Science

Electric Girls

Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America (FORA)

Full STEAM Forward, Inc.

Girls Dream Code

Junior Medical Academy

Kul Wicasa Wópasi

Latinas in STEM

Lincoln Hills Cares

MakerGirl

National Youth Science Foundation

Northwest Ecological Research Institute

Ohana Kilo Hoku

OpenWise Foundation, Inc.

Pennsylvania Society for Biomedical Research

Pink Space Theory

Resources Inspiring Success and Empowering

Rosie Riveters

Safe Alternative Foundation for Education

Saginaw STEM

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay

See3D, Inc

TEACH

Tech Kids Unlimited

The GEMS Camp

Treasure Coast Girls Coalition Inc

Two Brothers Farms

Venture Outdoors

Women's Audio Mission

Youth Code Jam

"At the Society for Science, we know there are systemic barriers that prevent talented people from having an opportunity to pursue STEM careers. We are committed to breaking these barriers down. Each of the organizations we are supporting with STEM Action Grants has made a substantial impact in their communities and we are thrilled to support their work," said Maya Ajmera, President and CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News. "I look forward to seeing how the Society's support will help them grow and expand even further."

Twenty of the organizations on this year's list previously received support through the program. Since 2016, (including this announcement), the STEM Action Grant program has given $586,000 to a total of 85 organizations.

Learn more about the 45 awardees of the 2022 STEM Action Grant program here.

Funding for this year's STEM Action Grant program comes from Regeneron; Science Sandbox, an initiative of the Simons Foundation; as well as the Society for Science's President's Fund.

About Society for Science

Society for Science is a champion for science, dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of science and the vital role it plays in human advancement. Established in 1921, Society for Science is best known for its award-winning journalism through Science News and Science News Explores, its world-class science research competitions for students, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, and the Broadcom MASTERS, and its outreach and equity programming that seeks to ensure that all students have an opportunity to pursue a career in STEM.

A 501(c)(3) membership organization, Society for Science is committed to inform, educate and inspire. Learn more at www.societyforscience.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (Society4Science).

