GID Acquires Newly Built Apartment Community in Seattle Metro

SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a vertically-integrated real estate company with corporate offices in Atlanta, has announced the acquisition of Uplund Apartments located in Kirkland, WA, a suburb of Seattle. Built in 2021, the 409-unit community is managed by GID's wholly-owned property management company, Windsor Communities, and has been rebranded Uplund at Totem Lake by Windsor.

The luxury development offers open-concept studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments that include stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and nine-foot ceilings.

The property also features coveted amenities including two landscaped terrace courtyards, outdoor gas firepits, BBQ grilling stations, outdoor TVs, and an outdoor nature walking trail, as well as resident lounges with entertaining kitchens and fireplaces, a fitness center, a dog wash station, and bike storage.

With Amazon and Microsoft world headquarters nearby and a short drive from The Village at Totem Lake, a vibrant shopping center, and a plethora of dining and entertainment options – residents will find the fantastic suburban location that offers the ideal work-play lifestyle.

Future residents can also expect outstanding customer service from Windsor Communities, which ranked number one in Overall Customer Service and Maintenance by the Kingsley Excellence Award Program in 2021.

To learn more about Uplund at Totem Lake by Windsor, visit www.uplundkirkland.com.

GID is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 46,000 residential units, more than 20 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

