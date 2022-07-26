Victorian Inn Monterey Bay Whale Watching Package

--Summer fun on Monterey Bay--

MONTEREY, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Monterey's most memorable, awe-inspiring experiences is a Whale Watching tour of Monterey Bay. These trips allow guests to have an unrivaled view to observe the spectacular diversity and abundance of whales and dolphins that inhabit the bay. Victorian Inn offers its popular Whale Watching Package throughout the summer, including deluxe accommodations for two, Continental breakfast, a boat tour for two, and afternoon wine and cheese. The package price starts at $354 per night on select dates.

Monterey Bay is home to a wide variety of marine mammals and seabirds. Guests will cruise the waters of Monterey Bay to encounter majestic grey, blue, and humpback whales, orcas, and playful dolphins. Throughout the 3-hour tour, a marine biologist shares information about the whales, their habitat, mating rituals, and migration paths. The whale watching tour visits the Monterey Submarine Canyon, where guests will see the whales migrate and feed just offshore throughout the year.

Trips are provided by Monterey Bay Whale Watch and depart from Monterey's Fisherman's Wharf #1. Arrive at departure location 1/2 hr. before board time. A 24-hour cancellation is required.

Victorian Inn is ideally located for guests to explore Cannery Row, historic downtown, and area attractions which include the world-renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, gorgeous San Carlos Beach, and the famous Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail. Originally the Lang Mansion, built in 1901, Victorian Inn's gracious first floor welcomes guests to the check-in, relax in the cozy reception area and enjoy the sweeping views of Monterey Bay. A fireplace and several seating areas provide places to rest, enjoy a good book or make plans. Guests start the day in the dining area with a complimentary Continental breakfast buffet that includes a hot breakfast dish. At day's end, complimentary California wines, cheese, and fruit are served from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The hotel's 70 guest rooms have amenities such as in-room fireplaces, on-site self-parking, and lovely gardens surrounding the boutique hotel. Guestrooms are in adjacent buildings designed to complement the Victorian style of the original home.

