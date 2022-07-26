Fineqia Hires Cheryl Kong as New Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTO: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is proud to announce that it has hired Cheryl Kong as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kong will lead the financial strategy of the company and will help amplify Fineqia's mission with her extensive skills.

Prior to joining Fineqia, Kong was the Chief Financial Officer at GHCO, a market-making trading firm specializing in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), and Exchange Traded Commodity (ETCs). Before that, Kong worked at Oakley Capital, a mid-market private equity firm, where she was responsible for a portfolio of hedge funds with combined Assets Under Management (AUM) of US$1 billion.

"Cheryl's expertise is especially valuable for our growth plans," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Her two decades of experience is hard to find and we thank her and Steve for the successful passing of this important company baton."

Kong fortifies the company's management as it seeks to build new digital asset products that align with the company's strategy to invest in or acquire companies propagating and developing blockchain-based financial solutions, adjunct to its core business of placing debt and equity securities.

"Having worked in traditional finance for more than 16 years, I am very delighted to be part of Fineqia's strong team of experts and enthusiasts in the digital asset space," said the CFO designate Cheryl Kong.

Kong takes over on Aug. 1 from Steve McCann who will be retiring from Company. Fineqia also confirms the previously announced appointment of Michael Coletta as its Chief Strategy Officer.

ABOUT FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL

Fineqia International is a listed entity in Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes, and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries and investments are controlled, directed, and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all its subsidiaries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

