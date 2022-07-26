Douglas Elliman Expands into Basalt, Colorado

Premier independent real estate brokerage expands to Mid-Valley with a new office Near Aspen

BASALT, Colo., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today that it has expanded its footprint in Colorado. With the opening of a new office in Basalt — its fourth office in the state — the company is well positioned to bring its market expertise and unparalleled service to the Mid-Valley communities of Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs, near Aspen where Douglas Elliman consistently sets record-breaking sales. Located at 310 Market Street, the 800-square-foot office will provide space for both agents and staff members.

Douglas Elliman logo (PRNewsfoto/Douglas Elliman) (PRNewswire)

With more than 330 active listings, the Mid-Valley is poised to exceed the $943 million in total sales volume generated in 2021. *Statistics provided by Land Title Guarantee and Aspen Glenwood MLS.

"Like the increasing numbers of homebuyers and investors drawn to the region, we see tremendous opportunity in Colorado's Mid-Valley," said Scott Durkin, CEO, Douglas Elliman Realty. "With the current inventory and growing demand for new developments, we expect to substantially increase our market share."

As a result of remarkable sales activity in nearby Aspen over the past two years, numerous Aspen sellers have taken their financial gains and migrated to the Mid-Valley. And with two luxury country clubs—The Roaring Fork Club in Basalt and Aspen Glen in Carbondale—the region has become a draw for out-of-state buyers, including from Texas.

"Our strong sales in Aspen propelled Douglas Elliman to the number two position in overall market share," said Stephen Kotler, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty's Western Region. "Our new presence in Basalt combined with our ability to leverage our national and international referral network positions us to replicate that success in the Mid-Valley."

"With the increased demand for new inventory, numerous development projects are currently under construction or scheduled to break ground over the next 12 months," said Edmund Foran, Executive Manager of Sales and Managing Broker, Aspen and Snowmass Village, for Douglas Elliman Realty. "Having a visible presence in the Mid-Valley will enhance our ability to secure new listings."

Some of Elliman's current listings in the Mid-Valley communities include 5616 County Rd 100 in Carbondale listed by Amy Doherty and Julia Herman for $9.8 million, 227 Sage Rim Circle in Basalt listed by Mary Kate Farrell for $9.925 million, 1270 County Road 240 in Glenwood Springs, a 1123 acre ranch on the Colorado River listed by Michael Latousek for $38.647 million and 2561 Frying Pan Road in Basalt, featuring 137 acres and half a mile of frontage of Gold Medal fly fishing on the Frying Pan River for $15.95 million also listed by Michael Latousek.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Colorado, Texas and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at www.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at www.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

