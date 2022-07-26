David's Bridal Partners with KERV Interactive, TikTok, and January Digital to Deliver Optimized Shoppable Product Content on TikTok

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced today they teamed up with digital advertising platform KERV Interactive and January Digital, the retailer's digital agency partner, to deliver integrated commerce-driven content on TikTok to enhance and streamline customers' shopping experience on the platform. The platform, combined with strategic audience segmentation and compelling creative, has delivered ad interaction 2x the industry benchmark.

David's Bridal is reimagining wedding and special event preparation through a bold digital transformation including strategic innovation to meet the needs of its customers through virtual and online solutions. In partnership with January Digital, David's successfully launched a series of shoppable content on TikTok allowing customers to view and shop products directly from their application.

Through the automation and optimization of shoppable products in TikTok collection ads, David's can capture shoppers earlier in their shopping journey and deliver a seamlessly integrated experience. KERV's first-of-its-kind patented technology solution enhances advertising performance for retailers. David's Bridal and January Digital aligned on a focused campaign to launch a select catalog of products across bridal gowns, party dresses (including graduation, prom, and more), shoes, and accessories. The retailer will assess performance and user engagement and explore widening the assortment options in TikTok collection ads moving forward. Initial performance since launching the campaign in June 2022 indicates a click-through rate exceeding 2x the average benchmark with a reach of more than 16MM.

"We are always exploring innovative solutions that not only make our customers' shopping experience with us a positive one but also meet them where they are shopping," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer of David's Bridal. "We know our customers are on TikTok and they love it. Our Dream Makers (our amazing employees!) also have a passion for TikTok. It's a natural place for us to expand if customers and employees enjoy the content. We are thrilled to partner with KERV, TikTok, and January Digital to deliver shoppable, compelling content directly on the app and get her into her dream dress."

"We are thrilled to provide David's Bridal with KERV's one-of-a-kind integration with TikTok," said Jay Wolff, SVP Revenue & Partnership. "Streamlining automation and optimization of shoppable products in TikTok Collection Ads has driven a meaningful impact in David's Bridal business. With this new automated marriage of content and commerce being massively appealing to marketers, we look forward to continued success helping David's Bridal reach the right consumer in the right moment with the right message."

"This partnership between January Digital, KERV and David's Bridal is an example of how a brand that knows their customer can use the right strategy and technology to deliver the right message at the right time to the right customer," said Nick Drabicky, SVP and General Manager at January Digital. "As a strategic partner for a brand like David's Bridal, it is vital that we use best-in-class technology solutions that can deliver business impact for our clients."

David's Bridal has been rapidly disrupting the wedding and special event planning space by meeting customers where they shop including on social media. The retailer has grown its social media presence exponentially, developing compelling and engaging content across all channels, including TikTok, based on target audience and seasonality.

The retailer continues to unveil innovative solutions to enhance the customer shopping journey, both in-store and online to respond to the evolving needs of the modern customer. In the past year alone, David's launched Guaranteed in Stock Bridesmaids collection, a comprehensive mobile planning app, 24/7 customer service, and a first-of-its-kind loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty with member pricing. They also announced the asset acquisitions of premier online wedding destinations, Forever Bride and Anomalie, to better serve its customer at every touchpoint.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About KERV Interactive

Austin-based KERV is a digital advertising platform built on patented technology to create shoppable and immersive experiences within video. Using machine learning techniques and AI to drive speed and precision, only KERV's technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects in a video in real-time more accurately than the human eye. The platform's ability to make shoppable video has shown to be successful across the web, mobile, social and CTV. Only KERV delivers a truly unique shopping experience for consumers and brands.

About January Digital

We lead businesses to grow and adapt through strategic consulting and digital media excellence. January Digital, The Digital Leadership Company™, was founded with the mission to improve the lives of our people, our clients and the world around us. We use data, technology, digital strategy and media execution to solve the industry's toughest business challenges. Our vertically integrated teams of experienced retailers, CPG leaders, technology builders and media innovators enable agile growth by combining our single source data truth and strategic consulting mindset with flawless execution.

We work with leading global brands and digital disruptors such as The Honest Company, David's Bridal, The Sak and Peapod Digital Labs. Recognized as best-in-class more than 100 times, our work has been celebrated by Digiday, Drum, Glossy and MediaPost, among others. January Digital is also proud to be named a Best Workplace by Inc. and Fortune and an Ad Age Best Place to Work for our commitment to employee whole health and community impact. January Digital's rapid growth has been acknowledged as an Inc. Magazine fastest growing company—five years straight.

