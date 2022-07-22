ANDERSON, Ind., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerDel hosted a Ribbon Cutting Event introducing the company to Anderson, IN and surrounding areas. EnerDel was honored to welcome directors of the City of Anderson, Anderson University board members, Flagship leadership, and the Mayor of Anderson, Thomas J. Broadrick, to the Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, July 14th. Leadership members of EnerDel, Steve Heir (CEO), Kev Adjemian (CSO), Derrick Buck (VP of Customer Program Management), James Bowman (SVP – Operations, and Chris Bardsley (VP of Finance), along with Mr. Paul Herbert the owner of EnerDel hosted the Ribbon Cutting to greet the Anderson community.

Ribbon Cutting Event Welcomes EnerDel to Anderson, Indiana .

Mr. Herbert acquired EnerDel through his company PLH Energy, LLC. The official announcement was made as the transaction closed to the company's sixty US employees, customers, and suppliers. Due to this change in ownership, EnerDel is now an American owned and managed company.

The Ribbon Cutting Event included a tour of the manufacturing plant, led by Derrick Buck, that allowed guest to get a first look at the production of EnerDel technology. Following the manufacturing plant tour, Kev Adjemian presented an overview of the company as well as the mission and vision of EnerDel as an American owned company.

