BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Rob Zaccardi Senior Client Strategist in Boston

BOSTON , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Rob Zaccardi as senior client strategist. Rob works with ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals and their family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. Rob is based in Boston and reports to Matt Santangelo, head of Client Strategies and Business Development, New England.

Rob brings more than 12 years of financial services experience to his new role. He joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from JP Morgan Private Bank, where he most recently served as executive director. Rob worked with New England area non-profits, schools, foundations and endowments, ultra-high-net-worth families, and senior executives on their investing, lending, banking, philanthropic giving and estate planning needs. Prior to that, he was vice president at Eaton Vance Investment Counsel, which is now CI Financial Corp.

"Rob has deep relationships in the non-profit, philanthropic and family office sectors," said Santangelo. "His expertise is an invaluable asset to the Boston office and supports the growth of our endowments and foundations, OCIO and family office practices, and the delivery of our Active Wealth framework to ultra-high-net-worth clients."

Rob earned a Bachelor of Arts from Framingham State University and a Master of Social Work and Master of Business Administration dual degree from Boston University. He is an active member of his community and currently serves on the board of Philanthropy Massachusetts, Framingham State University and EdVestors, which aims to provide equitable and meaningful education for every Boston student.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $264 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

