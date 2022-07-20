U-Haul to Produce Jobs, Self-Storage with Land Acquisition in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A contemporary U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Daphne thanks to the Company's recent land acquisition of 4.12 acres east of U.S. Highway 98 and west of Old Spanish Trail.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daphne is scheduled for completion in 2024. The project will include a three-story building encompassing at least 700 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. Preliminary plans also call for a separate warehouse for U-Box® portable storage containers.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"U-Haul is in growth mode, and so is Daphne," stated Chad Rome, U-Haul Company of S. Alabama president. "We plan to build a modern facility to address the community's storage needs. Providing convenient access to high-end self-storage is important. Plus, we can offer the expertise and reliability that comes with being the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving since 1945."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daphne will feature a sprawling retail showroom and essential mobility services like truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will also be available in the future.

Rome intends to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Daphne community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"We'll bring quality jobs to Daphne," Rome added. "U-Haul is thankful for this opportunity to be part of the city's development and long-term future."

U-Haul dealers in and around Daphne continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 876,000 rentable storage units and 75.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

