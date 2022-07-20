Southern HVAC® Announces Expansion into Kentucky with Acquisition of Allen's Air Conditioning & Heating

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern HVAC Corporation announced the acquisition of Allen's Air Conditioning & Heating ("Allen's" or the "Company") on Monday. For over sixty years, Allen's has been the trusted name in home comfort solutions for homeowners in the greater Elizabethtown, Hodgenville, Bardstown, Leitchfield and south Louisville, Kentucky markets.

From left to right: Alan Hardwick (Alan Hardwick Consulting), Drew Poskon (COO of Southern HVAC), Sheila Browning (General Manager of Allen's) and Bryan Benak (CEO of Southern HVAC)

"We are optimistic about the future with Southern and Allen's working together," said David Allen, President & CEO of Allen's. "This transaction has allowed me to take a step back from the business with the comfort of knowing our customers and employees will be treated well and taken care of as part of the larger Southern HVAC family. After researching Southern HVAC, and working with them on this transition, I'm very confident that they will continue to build upon the Allen's long-standing reputation in the central Kentucky region. I know I made the right decision for our customers, and for our employees."

"I am excited about the opportunity I have to lead the Allen's organization moving forward," said Sheila Browning. "I have worked with David for over 28 years and he has provided me with the tools to be successful and lead Allen's into their next chapter of growth. Since we've started talking with Southern, I've seen first-hand the structure, training and focus they provide to their employees. With the backing of Southern, I'm confident our management team will continue to see sustained success and growth all while making sure the customer comes first."

The acquisition of Allen's by Southern HVAC represents their first investment in the state of Kentucky. Consistent with their investment philosophy of becoming the leading southeastern-focused home service provider, Southern intends to add additional brands throughout the region over the next several years.

"Allen's is a highly recognizable brand and is broadly known as one of the clear leaders in heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality and other home performance contracting services," said Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer at Southern HVAC. "We are excited Allen's chose to partner with Southern and look forward to growing the brand throughout central Kentucky."

Nelson Mullins served as legal advisor to Southern HVAC. Mike Coyle of Kerrick Bachert served as legal advisor to Allen's.

Alan Hardwick, of Alan Hardwick Consulting Services, served as exclusive advisor to Mr. Allen and Allen's Air Conditioning, Inc. "I have worked as a consultant to the seller many times," said Hardwick, "and I must say that this process with Southern HVAC has been one of the smoothest, most well organized, that I've had the pleasure of being a part of, and Allen's is certainly one of the finest companies I've had the pleasure of working with. This is certainly a win-win-win event for Allen's, its customers & employees, and Southern."

Elizabethtown area homeowners can learn more about Allen's products and services through their website, www.allensairconditioning.com or by calling (270) 358-3333.

Headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Southern HVAC operates heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical home service businesses in the United States. As part of the broader Southern HVAC team, Allen's Air Conditioning & Heating joins Southern HVAC's family of nineteen other service brands across nine states.

Since its inception in 2016, Southern HVAC Corporation has remained one of the home service industry's premier growth platforms driving both organic initiatives and an accretive acquisition strategy focused on industry-leading brands. For more information about Southern HVAC's acquisition program, visit SouthernHVAC.com/acquisitions.

