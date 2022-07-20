4 Effective Ways to Stand Out From Other Job Applicants

Make Your Reference List Innovative, Compelling and Memorable for Prospective Employers

DETROIT, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The job and reference experts at Allison & Taylor, The Reference Checking Company offer 4 effective ways to stand out from other job applicants and improve your chances of landing the job you want.

Most people are all well aware of the importance of a resume when seeking new employment. Less known is the power of a well-crafted reference list that serves as a powerful "mini resume."

Here is a format created that will surely enhance a job applicant's chances for a job offer.

It is critically important that you select your potential references with care and ensure your references speak to your strengths and the expertise you demonstrated when you worked with them.

Here are 4 benefits to the new reference format that is outlined below:

It allows you to showcase your abilities and achievements with former employers, and to tie that expertise in with the key job elements sought by prospective new employers. It allows you to choose a diverse number of references, each of whom will (ideally) be able to support different areas of expertise on your behalf. When offered to a potential employer, e.g., at the close of an interview, a well-crafted reference document will make a powerful and proactive statement on your behalf. You should provide your references with a recap of your skills that tie into the employment criteria identified by a prospective employer(s). This will best ensure that your references will provide exactly the feedback you would wish to share with potential new employers.

Here is a format created by Allison & Taylor, The Reference & Credential Checking Company that captures the criteria outlined above. This is in an editable, downloadable format.

https://www.allisontaylor.com/sample-references.asp

By choosing a group of references that is both supportive and diverse, you will be presenting employers with a more representative sampling of your overall attributes - and enhancing your prospects of gaining new employment.

