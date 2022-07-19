Stuffed with Flavor, This Chicken is a Summer Favorite Thanks to Tony Chachere's

OPELOUSAS, La., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost anything tastes better stuffed, especially when it's filled with fresh, savory, zesty and cheesy flavors!

Step up your summer grilling game with these Grilled Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Cream Sauce by @flychefaldenb. Infused with Tony Chachere’s zesty blend of herbs and spices, and then stuffed with fresh spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese, this summer favorite brings a whole new level of flavor to the dinner table. (PRNewswire)

GRILLED STUFFED CHICKEN WITH CREAM SAUCE

INGREDIENTS

4 Large Boneless Chicken Breasts

½ Cup Tony's 30-Minute Chicken Marinade

8 Ounces Cream Cheese

12 Ounces Spinach, Chopped

6 Ounces Sun-Dried Tomatoes

1 Cup Mozzarella or Queso Cheese

2 Teaspoons Tony's Spice N' Herbs Seasoning

1 Tablespoon Butter

1 Cup Heavy Cream

2 Teaspoons Oil from Sun-Dried Tomatoes

½ Cup Parmesan Cheese, Grated

1 Teaspoon Tony's Spice N' Herbs Seasoning

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 35 Minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Serves: 2-4

Slice the chicken breasts in half to make them foldable. Marinate the chicken in Tony's Chicken Marinade for 30 minutes, or longer for a more intense flavor. In a bowl, mix cream cheese, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, Mozzarella or Queso cheese and 2 teaspoons Tony's Spice N' Herbs until well combined. Evenly distribute the filling into each chicken breast and seal each with toothpicks. Place the chicken on a hot grill and let cook for about 10 minutes, flipping halfway through. The chicken is done when the internal temperature is 165°F. In a saucepan over medium-high heat, melt butter and then add the heavy cream, sun-dried tomato oil, Parmesan and 1 teaspoon Tony's Spice N' Herbs. Bring it all to a boil and then reduce to a simmer and let cook for 5 minutes. Once finished, pour over the stuffed chicken breasts and serve. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's ®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's continues to be family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, and sauces for both pantry and table.

