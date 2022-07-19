PARAGON NAMES NEW DIRECTOR OF PARAGON RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

Paragon Risk Management announces the promotion of Mike Runyan to the leadership role for Risk Management offerings.

HERNDON, Va., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, Paragon announced the creation of a new Sector offering risk management solutions for its clients. Since then, Paragon Risk Management (PRM) has combined existing uniformed security services and technology with a wide range of cleared Risk Advisory, Intelligence, and Security Management offerings for its clients.

Mike Runyan will assume PRM leadership with nearly twenty years of experience within the Securitas family of companies. Beginning his career with Pinkerton, Mike served in several roles including an assignment abroad in the Jakarta, Indonesia office and ultimately as Managing Director for the Washington, DC office before joining Paragon's parent company, Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS), in 2014. In his most recent role as the National Account Director for SCIS, Mike was responsible for managing operations countrywide for multiple large clients. This included coordinating the use of PRM solutions and expertise to enhance traditional physical security programs.

"We look forward to Mike continuing the tremendous growth Paragon Risk Management has seen since its inception two years ago. As we expand our offerings further into the commercial and federal markets, Mike's understanding and experience working in both arenas will further enhance our ability to provide comprehensive solutions for our clients," commented Paragon CEO Tony Sabatino.

Paragon employs over 12,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients. Paragon is Safeguarding American Assets at home, abroad, and beyond.

